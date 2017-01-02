‘Days Of Our Lives’: Do Joey And Jade Lose Their Baby? When Will Gabrielle Haugh Replace Paige Searcy On ‘DOOL’? [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans are wondering what is going to happen with Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) and Jade Michaels (Paige Searcy). The two are expecting a baby, but fate might have another idea. Will they suffer a miscarriage? Also, when will Gabrielle Haugh assume the role of Jade when Paige Searcy leaves?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details on what to expect next on the long-running soap opera.

Joey and Jade‘s pregnancy on Days Of Our Lives was unexpected. He was about to break up with his girlfriend after she became obsessive and wouldn’t stop texting him several times each hour. Right when he was about to break the news to her, Jade announced she was expecting a baby. However, Joey had a hard time believing it because of the timing and the fact that Jade has lied and manipulated in the past.

A pregnancy test that Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) ordered came back positive. Even though nobody really seems to like Jade on Days Of Our Lives, she did seem excited about becoming a mother. Her outrageous behavior is also a bit more understandable considering the actions and words coming from her father. Just recently, Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla were starting to warm up to Jade. Just when she was starting to feel like part of the family, she is going to lose the baby she is carrying.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on Tuesday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, Joey and Jade will deal with a tragic loss. A sneak peek photo published by the magazine shows Jade in the hospital, clutching her stomach, and screaming out in agony. Joey is by her side and looks like he is trying to comfort her. It is clear that Jade has a miscarriage.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers hint that Joey and Jade will try to cope with the loss the best they can. Will it drive them closer together or further apart? How will Steve and Kayla help Jade through the tragedy, if they do anything at all?

As fans know, Paige Searcy is leaving Days Of Our Lives. Gabrielle Haugh was selected to take her place. Some viewers thought Jade would leave Salem for a bit and then return with a different look. However, there is a good chance that it will happen instantly, with Paige as Jade one day, then Gabrielle playing the role the next.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers include Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) getting attacked in prison. Her stabbing worries Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), but he decides the best way to help her is by going to Prague. He, along with some other Salem residents, including Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), will be searching for Stefano DiMera. Joseph Mascolo filmed some DOOL scenes prior to his death.

Also, Nancy (Patrika Darbo) will keep baby Holly from Nicole (Arianne Zucker). In an attempt to keep Chloe’s (Nadia Bjorlin) secret, Nancy will tamper with the DNA results. This throws Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) off the trail. As for Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry), he will ask Nicole to marry him. However, their happiness does not last long because Nicole will be investigated for attempted murder. Who she allegedly tries to kill was not revealed, but it’s hard to imagine Nicole getting that violent with anyone.

What do you think is going to happen on Days Of Our Lives? Do you think Joey and Jade should stay together or is there a better girl out there for Steve and Kayla’s son? Will the miscarriage bring them closer or drive them apart?

