‘Star Wars: Rogue One’ Is Now The 2nd Highest-Grossing Movie Of 2016 — Takes Second Spot From ‘Captain America: Civil War’ But Cannot Dethrone ‘Finding Dory’ [Video]

Star Wars: Rogue One took both the American and international box offices by storm, breaking sales records and exceeding the expectations of both casual viewers and hardcore Star Wars franchise fans alike. Now the stand-alone film in the franchise has achieved a new goal as reports now show Star Wars: Rogue One is the second-highest grossing movie for 2016. It took the spot from Captain America: Civil War but failed to dethrone the king (or queen) of 2016 box office releases, Finding Dory.

According to an older written article by Variety, it reports that Star Wars: Rogue One — which is also known as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or simply as Rogue One — was the third-highest grossing movie at the domestic box office for 2016. At the time, it brought it a total of $375 million. It then went on to state on Thursday, December 29, it grossed $16.6 million alone. Ergo with those millions earned, it surged past other smash hits at the box office including Deadpool ($363 million), the live-action adaption of The Jungle Book ($364 million), and The Secret Life of Pets ($368 million).

Overall, $375 million earned for a movie in two weeks is very good. However, that is only about half of what Star Wars: Rogue One actually made. The numbers are for the domestic box office, but internationally, it made $687.7 million.

Related Articles by The Inquisitr

If Star Wars: Rogue One wanted to topple the No. 2 spot for highest-grossing films for 2016, it would have to beat Captain America: Civil War which is at $408.1 million. According to an update for a written article by IGN, it reports the film accomplished that task of taking second place. At the moment, no real numbers were given on how much money Star Wars: Rogue One has made just before the year ended, but it is known the money is over the amount needed to beat Captain America: Civil War.

To be fair, though, it was highly expected that Star Wars: Rogue One would surpass Captain America: Civil War by the end of the year, but it would not have enough time to surpass Finding Dory. According to a written article by Comic Book, it reports that within 16 days of its release, Star Wars: Rogue One would have a domestic total of about $441 million at the box office. In terms of gross to time in box office, it would be 10 percent ahead of The Dark Knight by Christopher Nolan and just 13 percent behind Jurassic World by Colin Trevorrow. When its box office run is done, it is analyzed that Star Wars: Rogue One will finish just north of $500 million, but it will most likely never succeed $600 million during its initial run.

Right now, Star Wars: Rogue One is still playing in theaters. For those who have yet to see the film but are somewhat swayed to check it out now that the box office numbers prove it to be worth the money and time, the following synopsis provided by the movie itself might help in making a decision to see it or not.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, an all-new epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.”

It is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen, and Forest Whitaker. Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur, and Simon Emanuel are producing, with John Knoll and Jason McGatlin serving as executive producers.

[Featued Image by Lucasfilm/Disney]