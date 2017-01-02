WWE News, Spoilers: Goldberg Returns And Reveals His ‘Royal Rumble’ Plans — Who Else Will Join The Huge Match?

It is going to be the first Monday Night Raw of the new year and it is shaping up to be a really big one as WWE builds toward the Royal Rumble. A number of feuds from 2016 are continuing over into 2017 with some interesting new title feuds being built up as well, but there’s something much bigger that the fans are looking forward to. On Raw, Goldberg will return and detail the plans he has for himself and Brock Lesnar.

The official website of WWE released their preview for the first Raw of 2017, and they really wanted to start things off with a bang. Having Goldberg appear is going to be huge, but it is possible that some new Royal Rumble participants could be added with the pay-per-view (PPV) just a few weeks away.

What does Goldberg have in store?

It has been just about a month since Goldberg was last seen on WWE television and that was when he announced he would join the big 30-man match. Now, the world knows that Brock Lesnar is also in the match, but nothing else has been revealed about further entrants or what plans are in store for the two big men already in it.

No one really has any idea what Goldberg is going to do on Monday night or what he may say to the WWE Universe. Maybe, he’s going to talk about his future in the company or what he plans to do to Brock Lesnar. Maybe, he’s ready to address someone else and another superstar will step up to the plate to take him on.

If someone else actually gets in the ring to face off with Goldberg, they have bigger ambitions for 2017 than a lot of other people.

Can Sami Zayn be the Last Man Standing?

WWE is continuing the feud between Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn for some reason even though the big man was booked as a main event monster on Raw a couple of weeks ago. Now, these two will have a Last Man Standing Match that could end in a result that doesn’t hurt either one of them.

It’s just odd that this match is going to happen at all after Strowman took out both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Even at house shows, Strowman is destroying Zayn in matches as reported by Wrestling Inc., so, how is a Last Man Standing bout going to change anything?

Are Kevin Owens’ days numbered?

On Jan. 29, Roman Reigns will once again look to capture the WWE Universal Championship when he takes on Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. Last week, he held onto his United States Championship by defeating Owens on Raw, but he still wants more and plans on getting it.

At the PPV, Owens’ best friend Chris Jericho will be locked in a shark cage and hanging high above the ring so he can’t interfere. Kevin Owens is all on his own for this match and some fans are worried their worst fears will soon come true.

Will Neville earn his crown as “King of the Cruiserweights”?

It seems like only a matter of time until Neville ends up capturing the Cruiserweight Championship on Raw. He already has one non-title victory over Rich Swann from last week’s 205 Live, and it seems like putting the belt around his waist is just a short waiting game now.

What’s next for Bayley?

Some people may think that Bayley’s loss to Charlotte Flair last week is the end of their feud, but it is far from over. With Dana Brooke as the evil referee, it wasn’t exactly possible for Bayley to end up with a victory and fans can expect a rematch to be put in place soon, but this time, for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Most likely, that title will be on the line at the Royal Rumble where “The Huggable One” may win her first-ever main roster belt.

This week’s Monday Night Raw is one that a lot of fans can’t wait for, and that is for a number of reasons but two in particular. Yes, the new feuds and the battle over the WWE Universal Championship between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns are exciting, but there’s something bigger. The return to television of Goldberg and the build-up to the always exciting Royal Rumble are leading the pack and opening 2017 in big ways.

[Featured Image by WWE]