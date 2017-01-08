Soulja Boy Claims Feud With Chris Brown Started Over Rihanna, Says She Contacted Him After Brown’s Assault

The beef between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown continues to grow.

This isn’t anything that we haven’t seen before. Two celebrities taking social media shots at each other, rumors flying across social media, and threats that entertain the masses until it all dies down or one side apologizes to the other. Despite the usual incidents, it appears that Soulja Boy has let a huge cat out of the bag in regards to Chris Brown’s anger and harsh words.

In a report by Complex, it’s reported that Soulja Boy feels that Chris Brown’s beef with him was over Rihanna. Though our knowledge is that the feud between the two artists was over actress and model Karrueche Tran, Soulja Boy mentions otherwise. In his appearance on Hollywood Unlocked, the “Bathing Ape” rapper sheds light on how Chris Brown’s targets became set on him.

“What he really mad about is that I was with Rihanna, you know what I’m saying?” Soulja said to blogger Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked. “And no one would have never knew that, n****, if he hadn’t come and started tripping about Karrueche. I was with Rihanna, son. Rihanna, n****. Yeah, Google the s***, YouTube the s***.”

Thought he was my homie. He fake he just a snake. Never should have let my hand shake. pic.twitter.com/IRfvxP8f6w — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 8, 2017

Is Soulja Boy trying to garner the support of fans by bringing up Chris Brown’s past? It would be a strategic move, as many seem to be on Brown’s side. With Floyd Mayweather reportedly training Soulja Boy for their upcoming celebrity bout, it’s possible that we might actually have an interesting event when the two meet each other in the boxing ring. It’s certainly no secret that Chris Brown and Rihanna had their relationship woes. Some still dislike Chris with a passion after their physical altercation. If there was a weakness to exploit, Soulja Boy found it with his comments on dating Rihanna.

Soulja Boy went on to discuss his initial interaction and meeting with Rihanna.

“I’m in L.A., I’m on tour with Lil Wayne at this time, Rihanna called my manager,” Soulja Boy said. “‘I want to come to Soulja Boy Concert.’ I’m a young n**** from the hood from Atlanta, I never had nothing in my whole life, that’s Rihanna n****. She the biggest R&B artist and she just got humiliated. ‘You can come to the show.'”

Soulja Boy Promise To Knock Out Chris Brown For Rihanna pic.twitter.com/cdmc7f4p1n — Hip Hop Intel (@HipHopIntel) January 8, 2017

It appears that Soulja Boy is also playing the support card, furthering the thought that Chris Brown is the sole aggressor in this case. Still, the “Crank That” rapper has been seen waving guns and threatening his own share of individuals. Beef with other artists has been witnessed via social media. E! Online also reports that Chris Brown has issues with Soulja Boy because of Soulja’s comment in regards to Brown’s daughter, Royalty.

“Chilled with royalty and Nia tonight at Floyds house”, Soulja Boy tweeted. It’s almost as if Soulja Boy is asking for a beating.

As always, speculation is all that we’re left with after hearing the two artists go at each other.

“That’s what the beef really stems from. It stems from Rihanna,” Soulja Boy states. “Same s*** he doing now with Karrueche, but way back then he wasn’t snorting so much coke.”

The fight between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy is bigger than we might have anticipated. Rapper 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather have even put quite a bit of money on the fight, so we’re bound to see a serious match between the “Gimme That” singer and his “Superman” opponent.

Do you think that there’s any truth to the Soulja Boy and Rihanna statements? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]