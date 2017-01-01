What 2017 Has In Store For Song Joong-Ki And Song Hye-Kyo

Descendants of the Sun may have come to a close, but this is just the beginning of the end for Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo.

The military K-drama propelled South Korean actors Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo to great heights. The couple won 2016’s prestigious Daesang (Grand Prize) awarded by KBS Network. This was only one of the many awards that the couple has won last year.

These rewards and recognition could only spell more projects for the SongSong couple in the future. This could be in the form of movies, dramas, or commercials. If fortune favors them, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo might end up doing a Hollywood movie.

In December, Song Joong-ki completed filming Battleship Island, which is slated for release by June. Song Hye-kyo, on the other hand, hasn’t revealed any projects for the year yet. But if she were to follow in the footsteps of her co-star Song Joong-ki, she may find herself in a blockbuster movie.

The Year Of Song Joong-ki And Song Hye-kyo

2016 was the year of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, thanks to Descendants of the Sun.

The love affair between the fans and Descendants of the Sun team began on February 24. Although the military romance ended on April 14, the relationship still continues, and the bond has only grown stronger.

The 16-episode K-drama series boosted South Korea’s economy. It also redefined all things Hallyu, and, in short, it altered the destiny of all those involved, including the fans.

The Epic Comeback of Three Stars

Apart from Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, who returned to the small screen after two years, the epic K-drama Descendants of the Sun also marked the comeback of South Korea’s legendary screenwriter, Kim Eun-sook.

For Song Joong-ki, the project served as a catalyst for re-establishing himself as an actor, as he was missing from the television scene for a very long time.

The actor was serving his two-year military duty — a mandate for every South Korean male citizen.

Song Joong-ki was discharged from the military in May. Little did he know that his life was about to take a dramatic turn. After playing a soldier in real life, he once again had to don the army uniform for his role in Descendants of the Sun. Little did he know that his life was about to take a dramatic turn. Song Joong-ki bagged the role of Yoo Shi-jin, the adorable army officer who falls in love with a beautiful doctor, played by Song Hye-kyo.

For Song Hye-kyo, Descendants of the Sun offered a chance to come back home. The actress, after her 2013 K-drama That Winter, The Wind Blows, went off the radar in South Korea. Song Hye-kyo went on to woo China and made her mark in two Chinese movies, The Crossing and The Queen. Song Hye-kyo played Dr. Kang Mo-Yeon, the beautiful doctor who steals the heart of Song Joong-ki.

As for screenwriter Kim Eun-sook, although she was ready with the script, the drama was put on hold as there were no takers. SBS declined to air the drama.

Another version of their fist bump! ❤ (CR on pics) #SongSongCouple #KBSDramaAwards pic.twitter.com/H6vcstqhZw — a u r o r a r a i n (@_AuroraRain_) January 1, 2017

SBS Loses, KBS Wins

Before approaching KBS, the producers of Descendants of the Sun initially wooed SBS. Unfortunately, SBS turned it down, as it did not see any merit in a drama that explores the love story between a soldier and a doctor. According to a report by Soompi, SBS rejected the drama because it did not see any profitability in terms of product placements. KBS, on the other hand, made a smart move. Descendants of the Sun was an overnight success.

A Social Media Phenomenon

Descendants of the Sun went viral the day it aired in South Korea. Even international K-drama fans were hooked on the adorable Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo. Even after the trailer was launched fans on Facebook and Twitter started creating fan pages and groups dedicated to Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo.

The hashtag #SongSongCouple is still trending on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

