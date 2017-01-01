Netflix News: What’s Leaving In January

Netflix has always been the go-to platform for binge streaming content, now in many more nations than just America. But Netflix is also very well known for recycling its content and bringing in fresh new shows that everyone can enjoy. For those who have been with Netflix for several years now, you know the churn ratio all too well. Sometimes it is a welcome change, other times it is a missed opportunity and a regret that we left a movie or TV show in the cue to long.
Every month, Netflix comes out with a host of new shows and films that it debuts for its subscribers. Some of that content is Netflix originals, while others are recycled content from other networks and regions. If there is one thing that Netflix does do well, that is to bring in fresh new content, especially the content that only airs in the U.K. for British consumers.
For those of you that have enjoyed the perks of Netflix for many years now, then you know that all of your Netflix Originals content is pretty much ironclad to stay. But there is also that other content that you have to worry about, the content that occasionally drops out of your cue and vanishes forever. You bite your nails to frantically search for it, maybe under different names, but it is simply gone from Netflix. Kidnapped by the corporate recycle machine and all you are left with are memories of when you put it in your Netflix cue and how you always meant to watch it.
Now, that time of month has come around where Netflix is once again purging it’s system and deleting old content with expired contracts, making room for all of the new, fresh content that is sure to be binged on every day for the next six months. But you will still be left with that gaping hole in the pit of your stomach, kicking yourself for not watching that awesome movie you once had exclusive access to as a Netflix subscriber.
Below, you can see the list of Netflix movies and TV shows that are dropping out of your cue, according to Us Weekly. As you will be able to see, a lion’s share of these Netflix movies and shows are already gone, since today is January 1st. See what you lost out on below and check out what is set to expire later this month on Netflix, before it is also gone forever in the recycle oblivion.
Leaving Netflix on January 1
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman
Angry Birds Toons(Season 1)
Bewitched
Blade 2
Bring It On
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Coming to America
Columbo(Season 1)
Crash
Cupcake Wars Collection(Collection 2)
Chopped Collection(Collection 2)
Dazed and Confused
Final Destination 3
Flip or Flop(Season 1)
Fixer Upper(Season 1)
Ghost Town
Hairspray
House Hunters Collection (Collection 3)
House Hunters International Collection(Collection 3)
House Hunters Renovation Collection (Collection 1)
Jake and the Never Land Pirates (Seasons 1–3)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 13)
Little Black Book
Little Man
Maid in Manhattan
Miracle on 34th Street
Murder, She Wrote (Seasons 1–12)
Nanny McPhee
Property Brothers(Seasons 4–5)
Saving Private Ryan
Saved by the Bell (Seasons 1–6)
South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut
Stardust
Superstar
The Italian Job
The Painted Veil
Sixteen Candles
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fast and the Furious
The Uninvited
The Amityville Horror
The Wicker Man
Vanity Fair
You Live in What?(Season 3)
Zoom: Academy for Superheroes
30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. the New York Knicks
30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson
30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped
30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus
30 for 30: Without Bias
30 for 30: Once Brothers
30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie
30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East
30 for 30: The Price of Gold
Leaving Netflix on January 6
The Girl Who Played with Fire
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest
Leaving Netflix on January 29
Stephen King’s A Good Marriage
