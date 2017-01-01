Netflix News: What’s Leaving In January

Netflix has always been the go-to platform for binge streaming content, now in many more nations than just America. But Netflix is also very well known for recycling its content and bringing in fresh new shows that everyone can enjoy. For those who have been with Netflix for several years now, you know the churn ratio all too well. Sometimes it is a welcome change, other times it is a missed opportunity and a regret that we left a movie or TV show in the cue to long.

Every month, Netflix comes out with a host of new shows and films that it debuts for its subscribers. Some of that content is Netflix originals, while others are recycled content from other networks and regions. If there is one thing that Netflix does do well, that is to bring in fresh new content, especially the content that only airs in the U.K. for British consumers.

For those of you that have enjoyed the perks of Netflix for many years now, then you know that all of your Netflix Originals content is pretty much ironclad to stay. But there is also that other content that you have to worry about, the content that occasionally drops out of your cue and vanishes forever. You bite your nails to frantically search for it, maybe under different names, but it is simply gone from Netflix. Kidnapped by the corporate recycle machine and all you are left with are memories of when you put it in your Netflix cue and how you always meant to watch it.

Now, that time of month has come around where Netflix is once again purging it’s system and deleting old content with expired contracts, making room for all of the new, fresh content that is sure to be binged on every day for the next six months. But you will still be left with that gaping hole in the pit of your stomach, kicking yourself for not watching that awesome movie you once had exclusive access to as a Netflix subscriber.

Below, you can see the list of Netflix movies and TV shows that are dropping out of your cue, according to Us Weekly. As you will be able to see, a lion’s share of these Netflix movies and shows are already gone, since today is January 1st. See what you lost out on below and check out what is set to expire later this month on Netflix, before it is also gone forever in the recycle oblivion.

Leaving Netflix on January 1

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman

Angry Birds Toons(Season 1)

Bewitched

Blade 2

Bring It On

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Coming to America

Columbo(Season 1)

Crash

Cupcake Wars Collection(Collection 2)

Chopped Collection(Collection 2)

Dazed and Confused

Final Destination 3

Flip or Flop(Season 1)

Fixer Upper(Season 1)

Ghost Town

Hairspray

House Hunters Collection (Collection 3)

House Hunters International Collection(Collection 3)

House Hunters Renovation Collection (Collection 1)

Jake and the Never Land Pirates (Seasons 1–3)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 13)

Little Black Book

Little Man

Maid in Manhattan

Miracle on 34th Street

Murder, She Wrote (Seasons 1–12)

Nanny McPhee

Property Brothers(Seasons 4–5)

Saving Private Ryan

Saved by the Bell (Seasons 1–6)

South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut

Stardust

Superstar

The Italian Job

The Painted Veil

Sixteen Candles

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Fast and the Furious

The Uninvited

The Amityville Horror

The Wicker Man

Vanity Fair

You Live in What?(Season 3)

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. the New York Knicks

30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson

30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus

30 for 30: Without Bias

30 for 30: Once Brothers

30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East

30 for 30: The Price of Gold

Leaving Netflix on January 6

The Girl Who Played with Fire

The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest

Leaving Netflix on January 29

Stephen King’s A Good Marriage

