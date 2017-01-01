Kenya Moore Claims She Pulled A Gun On Trespassers But They Say The ‘RHOA’ Star Is ‘Over Exaggerating The Story’

Kenya Moore jumped on Instagram on New Year’s Eve to warn fans that she will greet them with a gun if they knock on her front door. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star claims that three trespassers showed up at Moore Manor for an impromptu meet and greet and she was waiting for them with heat in her hand. After the story went viral, one of the alleged trespassers came forward and said that Kenya was getting really creative with the trespasser situation and shared her side of the encounter. Let’s just say that the stories don’t match up.

According to The Shade Room, Kenya claims that a trio of RHOA fans weren’t using their better judgment when they decided to climb over a fence and knock on her front door. Kenya saw the group coming and said she met them at the door with a gun and told them to leave Moore Manor at once.

Soon after the supposed encounter, Kenya posted a video on Instagram to let her fans know they weren’t welcome at Moore Manor. She warned anyone who planned to pay her a visit that she will “shoot first and ask questions later.”

Kenya posted pictures of the trespassers on social media and even offered a $1,000 reward for anyone who could identify the boundary-less fans.

“I have a right to feel safe in my home and to protect myself,” Kenya captioned a screencap of her security footage. “I don’t care if I’m on TV. What if 3 strangers banged on your front door…2 of them being grown men wearing dark clothing knowing they could only get to you by jumping fences or trespassing onto other properties and mine?

There are home invasions, robberies, rapist…What if your children or loved ones were threatened this way?”

That sounds understandable because the thought of random strangers showing up is kind of scary for any celebrity, even Kenya Moore. Not knowing who might be knocking, Kenya is right to make sure she can defend herself.The problem is, Kenya might have been busted again for going overboard with the stalker story and one of the women who was at Kenya’s house says that if Kenya’s talking about her, that’s not how it all went down.

The way Kenya told it, one woman and two big men showed up at her front door after scaling her fence. One of the women who was at Kenya’s house said that no one knocked on Kenya’s door and it gets even better from there.

In response to Kenya’s Instagram video, one of the supposed trespassers said she and her friends did pay a visit to Moore Manor. She said there were no men involved though but the trio of women wanted to be looky-loos and went looking for Kenya Moore’s house. She said there was no fence climbing or door knocking though and no one actually got to meet Kenya.

She also blasted the Real Housewives of Atlanta star for making gun threats and said the reality star should invest in better security. Apparently, Kenya needs to put a fence around her whole house instead of just part of it. It might also be a good idea to stop posting pictures of the front of Moore Manor because now, anyone driving by can spot Kenya’s house. Being that it was custom built, it would be pretty easy for someone from the area to find.

It’s pretty rude to ogle at Kenya Moore’s house even from the sidewalk so either way, hopefully, no one else will try to pop up on the reality star. However, standing on the sidewalk is way different than climbing fences and ringing doorbells. Do you believe that Kenya’s version of the trespassing story or do you think the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is getting dramatic with the details?

