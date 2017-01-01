Watch 2017 Rose Bowl Parade Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video For Monday’s Parade

Viewers who want to watch the 2017 Rose Bowl Parade will be in luck, with streaming video available for the New Year’s holiday tradition that’s actually pushed back one day later this year.

The Rose Bowl Parade will be held Monday in Pasadena, with the festivities kicking off at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT). The parade will be broadcast on a host of channels both in the United States and internationally, and will also be available online (a link to the streaming video can be found below).

Some viewers may have been a bit confused to turn on the television on January 1, the day the parade is normally held, and found only NFL pregame shows. Since its inception in 1890, the founders contended with difficulty of holding the parade on a Sunday. As Onward State noted, the parade organizers came into trouble in 1893 when New Year’s Day fell on a Sunday, and they were afraid that the parade would spook horses outside of churches along the parade route.

That unique dilemma led to what became a permanent tradition of never holding the Rose Bowl Parade on a Sunday, something that has happened 15 times since the parade was first founded.