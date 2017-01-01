‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ivy Warns Quinn, Ridge Refuses To Back Down, And Liam Cautions He Could Lose Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease tense moments are ahead during the week of January 2 on the CBS soap opera. Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) warns Quinn (Rena Sofer) that she’s playing with fire by toying with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Liam (Scott Clifton) cautions Ridge that his plan may work, but he risks losing Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) in the process. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge believes that he is doing the right thing (by trapping his step-mother) and hopes that Brooke will understand why he had to betray her with Quinn.

Ivy Warns Quinn To Be Careful With Ridge

According to the Bold and the Beautiful weekly promo, Ivy warns Quinn that she is playing with fire with Ridge. Ivy says that Ridge always gets what he wants, so she needs to be very careful, or he could turn Eric (John McCook) against her. Quinn feels confident that that would never happen, but Ivy isn’t so sure.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ivy stumbles upon a steamy encounter between Quinn and Ridge. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/rPdKQt5jzH pic.twitter.com/v6qbkMsh3f — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 29, 2016

On Thursday’s episode of the Bold and the Beautiful, Ivy saw Quinn and Ridge flirting in the steam room. Ivy was confused by it and almost ran to Eric with the scoop. She decided to allow Quinn to explain why she appeared so close to Ridge. Quinn revealed that Ridge is up to something — she just wasn’t sure what exactly.

Brooke Suspects Ridge Is Up To Something With Quinn

According to Soap Central, Ridge avoids Brooke’s questions about Quinn which leads to her feeling concerned about where their relationship stands. She worries that Ridge would compromise their relationship to oust Quinn from his family’s lives. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Brooke knows deep down that Ridge would do whatever it takes to get rid of Quinn, including bedding her to prove she doesn’t really love his father.

Liam Battles Steffy About Her Living Arrangements

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will suggest that moving into the Forrester mansion is a bad idea. He worries that it was a ploy to get her under the same roof as Wyatt (Darin Brooks). Steffy (Jacqueline McInnes Wood) agrees, but she has no other choice, adding that she’s felt conflicted about living with him before her divorce was final. As a compromise with Liam, Steffy decides that she will move in with Thomas (Pierson Fode) until her divorce goes through.

Y'all remember the sea shell Liam gave to Steffy she still had it ???? #steam #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/2g7tFCSGYQ — Anaiahthebest (@steamisdabest) December 29, 2016

Ridge Begs Eric For The CEO Chair

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge will ask Eric for the CEO position again. Eric will scoff at his request and say that Steffy is doing a great job. Of course, Ridge will claim that he only wants him to be happy and find someone that isn’t using him. Eric will shut him down and explain that Steffy is the CEO and he needs to respect his decision.

Liam Warns Ridge He Could Lose Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam tries to talk Ridge out of his plans to seduce Quinn. He worries that he could lose everything — including his engagement to Brooke. He tries to tell him that he’s playing a dangerous game and could lose big.

#BoldandBeautiful Week of 12/26/16: Liam watches in wonder as Ridge works his magic on Quinn in an attempt to rid their lives of her. pic.twitter.com/Kl0kAWE1fq — Laura H (@pmekame) December 24, 2016

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Ridge tells Liam that if he is going to get caught with Quinn, he will throw her under the bus with him. It looks like Ridge plans for someone to find him in bed with Quinn, which would guarantee that someone would tell Eric that his wife slept with his son.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Liam thinks it is a terrible plan and decides to go to Quinn to beg her not to talk to Ridge anymore. He’s afraid Ridge will self-destruct and could hurt Brooke in the process.

The question is, will Quinn listen to Liam and Ivy and steer clear of Ridge’s dangerous game? The Bold and the Beautiful fans, do you think Ridge will marry Brooke or will she go running back to Dollar Bill (Don Diamont)?

