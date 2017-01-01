‘Girl Meets World’ Canceled? Fans React To The Potential News

Has Girl Meets World been canceled by Disney? As of now, no official word from Disney has been released that would give a definitive answer as to whether or not the Boy Meets World spin-off will be done after only three seasons. The only person from the show who has said that it is canceled is Rider Strong. Strong plays Shawn Hunter on Girl Meets World and Boy Meets World.

According to TV Line, Strong took to his podcast in order to tell fans of the show that it was over.

“We finished the third season of Girl Meets World — my brother and I were directing a lot of episodes and I acted in a couple — and the show ended.”

#GirlMeetsWorld UPDATE: Not yet cancelled. Ryder Strong says show ended, writers clarify there’s no official word. https://t.co/f0IOkxZZr5 pic.twitter.com/8xnv0Rr1uu — Yume Hasu (@YumeHasu) December 30, 2016

The Twitter account that is run by the writers for Girl Meets World took it upon themselves to squash Strong’s claims on the fate of the show.

As much as I love Shawn Hunter, having created his character and everything, you have to remember that he was wrong a lot. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

There is no official word as yet. Disney decision on season 4 coming soon. Officially, season 3 ends with 3 wonderful episodes in January. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

Those tweets sounded hopeful, but it soon seemed like the tweets sent out by the writers took on a different tone and that it was more likely than not that Girl Meets World was only going to be three seasons long.

Whatever happens, it has been a great joy to get to continue this story. If it is over, thank you. If not, we will keep giving our best. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

I wish all of you who have grown with us a happy new year. May we begin it with what Riley has always wished for Maya — hope. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 1, 2017

TheDIS: Rumor: Girl Meets World to be cancelled after this season?https://t.co/pOxOZOrvFApic.twitter.com/SImSeWP6qF — Chuck Mirarchi???? (@ChuckMirarchi) December 30, 2016

Since there are conflicting reports between members of the cast and the writers, fans are going to have to use other information at their disposal in order to try and figure out if Girl Meets World has been canceled or not. Sadly, the final episode of season three may give away all the information that is needed.

The final episode of season three is titled “Girl Meets Goodbye.” If the title alone was not ominous enough, the cast list of every character appearing on this episode is so large that you would typically only see it as part of a reunion show when a television series was going to be filming its final episode.

Aside from the main characters, Shawn Hunter, Mr. Feeny, Eric Matthews, Mr. Turner, Alan Matthews, Amy Matthews, Minkus, Harley Kiner, and Morgan Matthews will all be part of “Girl Meets Goodbye.”

Fans of Girl Meets World took to Twitter in order to express their frustration over the looming cancellation.

why is girl meets world being cancelled???????? the girl didn’t even get to meet the world yet???????? — mary (@imactuallymary) December 31, 2016

Again I’m not believing girl meets world is cancelled untill I hear word from @DisneyChannel or @GMWWriters announce it. Till then #savegmw — •ℓα вєℓℓє• (@_SmolGirl_) December 29, 2016

I am personally offended that #GirlMeetsWorld is getting cancelled. There are some BAD shows on Disney Channel, we needed GMW. — Aleu Moana (@AleutheMermaid) December 29, 2016

Do you think Girl Meets World will be canceled, renewed, or picked up by another channel/streaming service?

[Featured Image By Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File]