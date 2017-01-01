‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Iain Glen Says Final Episodes Are Worth The Wait

Warning: This article may contain Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers.

Fans of Game of Thrones have had to wait longer than usual for a new season of the show, a fact made worse by the knowledge that Seasons 7 and 8 will bring the epic HBO series to an end and have fewer episodes than previous years.

However, actor Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont) had some reassuring words for viewers who fear the shortened seasons will be a disappointment once they finally hit the air.

“They are taking the length of time it takes to shoot ten episodes to shoot just seven this year and six next year,” Glen said in an interview with RadioTimes.

“There are fifteen more hours left in Thrones as we understand it, but that may change, but that’s as far as we know.” “I think the scale and size of the set pieces, the world that is being created it’s just getting more and more extraordinary and they feel they need that time to shoot seven hours as opposed to ten.”

Of course, this is Game of Thrones we’re talking about, so there is no guarantee Glen’s Jorah Mormont, who has been on the show since the beginning, will make it to the final frame of the series — or make it to Season 8 at all.

“I don’t know of course if I am going to make the last one. I am sort of doing a head count, but I think it’s certainly under ten people who were in the original pilot and have been in every season since. I have grown very attached to it. I love the people involved. Dan [Weiss] and David [Benioff] are very benign showrunners and very good people.”

As for what to expect over the final episodes, Glen hinted that there will be many satisfying character interactions as the action unfolds.

“This season you feel that the drama is moving towards its end game, more characters are overlapping so we are seeing a lot more of each other, than perhaps in the past,” he said.

“In the same scenes and we are going to the same places.”

In a previous interview with RadioTimes, Benioff dropped hints about what characters could be meeting up in Game of Thrones Season 7.

“We’ve known the end for quite some time and we’re hurtling towards it… Daenerys is finally coming back to Westeros; Jon Snow is king of the North and Cersei is sitting on the Iron Throne. And we know the Night King is up there, waiting for all of them. The pieces are on the board now. Some of the pieces have been removed from the board and we are heading toward the end game.”

While fans still have around six months to wait before HBO releases Game of Thrones Season 7, TorrentFreak reports that hundreds of thousands of viewers illegally downloaded past episodes of the show in 2016, making it the most-downloaded series for the fifth year in a row.

Over 350,000 were actively sharing a Game of Thrones episode around the time the season finale was uploaded online, which was about the same high as the previous year.

While there have been some indications TV and film piracy is losing popularity, the torrent news site points out that sci-fi newcomer Westworld was the third most-shared show online, hinting that torrenting is still a top method of distribution for certain shows. The site also reports that there was an uptick in the quality of video downloaded, with more pirates snagging 720p and 1080p shows than in years past.

What do you think of the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 news? Are you disappointed the show is ending after Season 8?

Game of Thrones Season 7 returns to HBO in the summer of 2017.

[Featured Image by HBO]