Huma, Weiner, Spending Time Apart While Still Living Under One Roof In New York

Though the election is over, more trouble is just beginning for Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner, who are still under investigation for misuse of campaign funds in his bid for mayor, his indiscreet behavior online with an underaged girl, and her inability to keep top secret files on a government server, rather than on a server where Abedin’s husband, disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner, participated in nude Skyping with strangers.

The FBI was informed of Anthony Weiner’s behavior with a 15-year-old girl, and that seemed to push Abedin to split with Weiner, says the Inquisitr. The couple said that they had split, when Weiner went off to a rehab facility, where he was supposed to stay for three months. But after a month, sources say that the money ran out. Weiner then moved back in with his estranged wife, Abedin, and their four-year-old son. Two months ago, Abedin thought she would be back in the White House, taking on a job at the head of the Clinton administration, but instead, she is trying to stay out of the public eye, as some on Team Clinton are blaming Abedin and her sexting husband for harming the Clinton campaign.

Just Pinned to Spy Quotes: Exclusive: Huma Abedin email attacked Jewish group, raises red … https://t.co/AJGAGJXQPJ pic.twitter.com/JP5oGXA11X — iSpy You (@iSpy_You) January 2, 2017

The marriage of Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner seems to have been in free fall, and was captured for all to see on the documentary Weiner. Now, the couple is under serious scrutiny, and every move they make is being watched by the public. PageSix says that over the holiday, Weiner was spotted alone on the subway, while Huma Abedin, and Jordan, 4, sought refuge with Abedin’s mother, Saleha Mahmood Abedin, and sister, Heba Abedin in the Hamptons.

Photos of Abedin and Weiner both show two people who frankly look miserable, and that is understandable, considering their long plunge from power couple, to couple under investigation. It is safe to say that it will be a long time before either Weiner or Abedin is out of the news.

Huma Abedin spends holidays with her son in the Hamptons https://t.co/3I66coufo3 via @pagesix — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) January 2, 2017

Esquire calls Weiner one of the greatest political documentaries of all times, but anyone who watches it after the presidential election will have trouble not feeling incredibly uncomfortable, as Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin had many warnings that things were not going to end well. Knowing what we know now, and seeing the look of indigestion meets nausea on Abedin’s face, it looks like at least she thought the ship was sinking. On the other hand, Weiner seems fueled by each scandal, and public criticism, like an adrenaline junkie about to jump out of a plane.

With each interview on Weiner when someone asks what’s wrong with him, or what was he thinking, he snaps back, each time talking louder and faster, upping the ante. Esquire says that Weiner is a must-see (it’s on Showtime), and that Anthony Weiner himself is a tragic figure. After watching the documentary, one would have to think hard to come up with something nice to say about Anthony Weiner. Perhaps he seemed to be nice to his cat?

“Anthony Weiner, patron saint of sniveling dirtbags, is a tragic figure.”

The review calls Weiner “an epic creep,” but also says that the documentary is one that every white male should see. No matter who you are, or where you come from, it’s difficult not to keep a mental tally over who to pity most, but that award most likely goes to Abedin, but she too must have known about what she was getting into. Esquire puts it succinctly by saying that Weiner is pretty much one of the ickiest figures in public history, who oddly enough allowed a huge amount of exposure to his own funeral pyre.

“ANTHONY WEINER WILL BE A GROSS AND EMBARRASSING FOOTNOTE IN HISTORY, ALBEIT A MASTERFULLY DOCUMENTED FOOTNOTE.”

Trump ad: Clinton emails 'found on pervert Anthony Weiner's laptop' Donald Trump's campaign released a new ad T https://t.co/Ks9EpbXSkb — Make_money_online (@Online_machine) January 1, 2017

How do you think it will all end for Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin?

