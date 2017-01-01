Kordell Stewart Threatens To Sue Porsha Williams If She Keeps Talking About Him

Kordell Stewart is still steaming mad about the sex tape of him that was leaked in December. The former NFL star previously said that he thinks his Real Housewives of Atlanta star ex-wife Porsha Williams might be behind the leak. Porsha denied having anything to do it but couldn’t resist taking a few shots at her former husband when it came out. Now Kordell says that Porsha better shut her mouth or he’s going to sue.

According to TMZ, Kordell hs threatened to take legal action on Porsha if she doesn’t stop trash talking him. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has long been plagued by rumors that he is secretly gay and Porsha has never been one to deny that they might be true. Porsha even took a few shots at her former baller hubby after his sex tape came out (that wasn’t really a sex tape because there was no sex on it.)

Apparently, Kordell went so far as to have his lawyers send a cease and desist letter to Porsha, demanding that she quit talking about him or else. He also requested that she get on Instagram and remove anything she said there to bash him.

Keep stepping baby, when theirs a bump, pothole, or even an obstacle just keep stepping. They hate it when you're not bothered…. #Focused #CantStopWontStop #LetsGo #TRUTH #Kordellism A photo posted by Kordell Stewart aka "SLASH" (@kslash10) on Dec 27, 2016 at 3:38pm PST

After Kordell’s x-rated video surfaced, Porsha proclaimed her innocence and said she wasn’t behind the leak of Kordell’s behind. The actual quote was even more inflammatory and was meant to make light of the gay rumors that Kordell just can’t seem to shake no matter how many times he denies them. Porsha said she was not responsible for the video fo “Kordell ‘TOOTING’ his derrière to the camera for the world to see.”

Kordell Stewart gay rumors started years ago after a story broke that the NFL star was https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4t7-H9n0ugUcaught having sex with a “transvestite” in a public park in Pittsburgh. It turns out the story may not be true after all but that didn’t stop it from really causing Kordell a lot of stress and possibly interfering with his football career.

Radar Online reported that Kordell has finally been vindicated after someone finally looked into whether or not the story was even true. According to a representative for the City of Pittsburgh, there is no record of Kordell having been arrested for anything while he was playing for the Steelers there.

That has to be a relief for Kordell, who has been battling the rumors for about 20 years now. The story of his late night park romp was revived around the time that he and Porsha Williams were divorcing. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star didn’t confirm that her ex-husband was gay but she did say that she did her best to stay fit and look pretty but that Kordell just never seemed to be into her.

Kordell and Porsha have been at odds ever since the divorce. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been happy to insinuate that her ex-husband was hiding a gay secret for years since they split. Kordell filed for divorce from Porsha and she claims she didn’t even see it coming. She also made claims that Kordell left her and then took everything he could, leaving her penniless. Naturally, Kordell fired back about Porsha’s finances, claiming that her RHOA checks were more than enough to pay her bills. Despite having no prenup whatsoever according to TMZ, Kordell was able to end his marriage to Porsha without alimony or even splitting half his assets. Maybe that will be a lesson learned in case Porsha ever wants to get married again.

✨Full sew-in by @salon_sole using Peruvian Straight @gonakedhair ???????? Jacket: #Balmain Clutch:#bottegaveneta A photo posted by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Dec 30, 2016 at 8:57pm PST

Kordell Stewart claims that his recently leaked sex tape was a private video that he made for a woman that he was seeing at the time. Of course, no woman has stepped forward to claim she was the recipient, further driving speculation about who might have been on the receiving end of the revealing video. Do you think Porsha Williams had something to do with the leak or did it come from someone else?

