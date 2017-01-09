WWE News: Wrestlemania 34 Location Revealed

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheets, Wrestlemania 34 has its location set, and it’s a place where stranger things had taken place the previous time they were there. New Orleans, Louisiana will now be the official home of the “Showcase of the Immortals.”

The last time WWE was in New Orleans for Wrestlemania was three years ago at Wrestlemania 30 on April 6th, 2014. It was the night the Ultimate Warrior was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, as well as Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Mr. T. Plenty of action in the ring as well, making the night memorable and one of the best Wrestlemania’s in WWE history.

Professional Wrestling history was made on that night when Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker, causing Undertaker to lose for the first time at Wrestlemania in his illustrious twenty-six year run with the company. One can only wonder whether or not Wrestlemania 34 will be when Undertaker finally calls it quits to his Hall of Fame career.

Vince McMahon, owner of the WWE, was asked about the loss that left many fans in shock after the final three count was made on a WWE Network Podcast with Steve Austin:

No one wants to give back to the business more than The Undertaker, more than Mark Calaway. And he knew that it’s important to give back to the business. There comes a time in which it’s time to do that. So, why not then, when you consider – who else was, looking down the line when you look at the roster – who else possibly could Undertaker work with? And at that time, give back in the biggest possible way he could to help someone be a star. When you look at that talent roster, who was it going to be? There’s no one on the roster, potentially…. It was timing. The one person whose time was there at that moment, who Mark thought ‘OK, this is it,’ that’d be Brock.

Considering WWE has to prepare for Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, Florida on April 2nd of this year, there has been no official announcement yet from the company. On an upcoming Monday Night Raw, both Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker are set to make an appearance. Raw will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, where Wrestlemania 34 is projected to be the landing spot.

Every year Wrestlemania is the talk of the professional wrestling industry. The buzz begins taking place around January, where the Royal Rumble determines which competitor will be in the main event of Wrestlemania. Later in the months ahead, those who are projected to be enshrined in WWE’s Hall of Fame are mentioned one by one each week until the day of the Hall of Fame event.

Speaking of the WWE Hall of Fame, as great icons have stepped into the squared circle, selling out arenas and winning titles, perhaps it can be argued that the biggest star who is currently in the WWE Hall of Fame is none other than President-Elect, Donald Trump. Trump was enshrined into the Hall of Fame back in 2013 for Wrestlemania 29. The person who inducted Trump was Vince McMahon, whose wife, Linda McMahon is Donald Trump’s leader of Small Business Administration.

Everything you can hope for in a major event takes place at Wrestlemania. From the President of the United States to Warriors, to streaks ending. One can only wonder whether or not the shock value will be there after the previous Wrestlemania down in New Orleans.

[Featured Image by WWE]