WWE News: Roman Reigns Defeats Kevin Owens In Street Fight, Big Show Returns To Ring In Los Angeles

In recent WWE news, the United States Champion Roman Reigns was in action against Universal Champion Kevin Owens, ahead of their confrontation at the Royal Rumble 2017. Also, WWE superstar The Big Show made a return to the ring in Los Angeles for a big match ahead of his rumored matchup for WrestleMania 33. In addition to those headlines, one of the NXT women’s wrestlers was part of a women’s tag team match with other main roster stars. Could this mean she is moving to either WWE Raw or SmackDown Live in the near future?

As ProWrestling.net reported Saturday, a recent WWE live event took place in Los Angeles, California and featured the Raw superstars in action. A total of seven matches were on the card with three of them featuring championships on the line. In the opening bout, tag team champions Sheamus and Cesaro were able to defend their titles successfully in a four-team match featuring Enzo Amore and Big Cass, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, as well as former champions The New Day. The current champs hit a double-team Brogue Kick move on Anderson to capture the win.

The next contest of the night featured current WWE Cruiserweight champion Rich Swann in action against the guy who recently shook things up in the division, Neville. Swann was able to get a rollup pinfall for the eventual win to retain his championship and continue their ongoing feud. Neville has noted he is the best in the division, but has not quite been able to take out Swann or win the belt, yet.

That match was followed by a six-woman tag match featuring members of the Raw roster. On one side was the team of Charlotte, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax. Opposing them were Sasha Banks and Bayley, who were joined by current NXT roster member Liv Morgan. Sasha ended up getting the win for her team after making Dana tap out to the Bank Statement. The inclusion of Morgan in the match could have just been to fill a spot or could be a hint that she’s moving towards the main roster in the future.

Seth Rollins was able to defeat Rusev after hitting a Pedigree in one match, while Braun Strowman got his hands on Sami Zayn in another match and won. A huge 10-man tag match was also part of the Los Angeles card. It included Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil, Primo, Epico, and Jinder Mahal taking on the team of R-Truth, Goldust, Curtis Axel, Sin Cara, and Darren Young. The face team won the match and Big Show made an appearance post-match to hit a knockout punch on Bo Dallas.

Show hasn’t really appeared in a match on TV or a pay-per-view in some time, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s among the 30 entrants in this month’s Royal Rumble. He recently was featured in a Twitter photograph showing off his slimmer frame ahead of a rumored WrestleMania match in April with professional basketball star Shaquille O’Neal.

The main event match on this WWE house show card featured the United States Championship on the line as Roman Reigns defended his belt against Kevin Owens in a Los Angeles Street Fight. The two competitors will battle at the Royal Rumble over Owens’ Universal Championship, but on this night, Owens got a shot at Reigns’ belt. He was unsuccessful in his quest to win, though. Reigns eventually powerbombed Owens through one table and spear tackled him through another to get the big win and send the crowd home excited from the show.

Reigns has been a tough sell for WWE over the past year or so as they continue looking for ways to help him gain popularity. There have been rumors he’ll head to Wrestlemania 33 holding the Universal Championship, and could even be the lucky guy facing The Undertaker. In terms of the Reigns vs. Owens bout, the Wrestling Inc website reported that both superstars received mixed reactions when introduced and while in action. However, the site also notes that Reigns was “the most over” at this house show held at the Staples Center.

While the matches at a weekend live event don’t normally translate to any major results, they sometimes can point to possible feuds or roster moves. In the case of this show, it appears the biggest takeaways were Big Show’s appearance, Liv Morgan working with other Raw women’s roster members, and of course Reigns capturing a win in a title match against Owens. Could it possibly be a precursor that Reigns is set to win at the Royal Rumble, and become a dual champion, or is it merely practice work for the two rivals ahead of their big match?

Many of the superstars featured on this latest card will most likely appear on the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw. It’s set to take place in Tampa, Florida from the Amalie Arena with Bill Goldberg expected to also make a big appearance on the show.

