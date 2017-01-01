Are Things Getting More Serious Between Britney Spears And Boyfriend Sam Asghari? [Rumors]

Is Sam Asghari now the official boyfriend of Britney Spears and are they as serious as they are reported to be? Rumors are stronger than ever since Britney decided to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Sam Asghari, as E News are reporting.

The 35-year old Britney Spears took to her Instagram account to let the world peer into her life on New Year’s Eve and shared a photo of herself with Sam Asghari in a restaurant together, with the caption “Happy New Year.” Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been making headlines together ever since Asghari appeared in Britney’s “Slumber Party” music video, and it has been suggested that Spears felt a very intense connection since the two first worked together.

The Inquisitr reported two weeks ago that there were rumors that Britney had installed boyfriend Sam Asghari in her Las Vegas penthouse complex, noting that the move came about rather suddenly, which may signal that Britney Spears feels that this could be a long-lasting relationship. Spears had been performing her “Piece of Me” Las Vegas residency shows at the time, and having boyfriend Sam nearby would have made sense if she felt this was a very real relationship with promise.

However, Gossip Cop have said that speculation that Britney Spears moved boyfriend Sam Asghari into her Las Vegas penthouse are false and have called the rumor “inaccurate tabloid gossip.” Gossip Cop cite Life & Style with starting the co-habitation rumors when they remarked that Britney had “moved Sam into a penthouse suite at Planet Hollywood, down the hall from hers, so she could have easy access to him while she continued her Las Vegas residency.”

The tabloid further claimed, “They’ve been inseparable. The Planet Hollywood staff now treats him like royalty. He gets free unlimited room service, spa amenities and his own driver!”

But according to Gossip Cop, when they asked “reliable sources” if Britney Spears was living with boyfriend Sam Asghari, they adamantly denied that this was the case and knew nothing about this living arrangement.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari — Happy New Year ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ntKZowJrlD — BritneyArmy (@SlaveForUBrit) January 1, 2017

Gossip Cop have claimed that Life & Style have made other false reports before, such as suggesting that Britney Spears was trying to pitch a new reality dating show, and that rumors that are circulated by this publication shouldn’t always be taken seriously.

But regardless of whether the report is false that Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari are living together, it can’t be denied that the two have been extremely close since they met. The Inquisitr cite Us Weekly with noting that their “on-screen chemistry” quickly turned into something stronger with the pair going on numerous dates after first working together.

Besides their New Year’s Instagram photo, Britney Spears and her boyfriend also posed together for a special Christmas greeting. E News reported that the happy couple were in bed when they did the Snapchat of themselves and sent them to Sam Asghari’s followers on Instagram. They even used the reindeer filter to change their voices when wishing everybody happy holidays.

During that same week the couple were also seen out on a date at Nobu Malibu in Calabasas, which is located in Los Angeles County. Asghari and Spears arrived in Sam’s white BMW, and The Daily Mail noticed that when leaving the restaurant, Sam Asghari was spotted carrying Britney’s white purse for her and appeared to be a perfect gentlemen.

Since Britney and Sam filmed “Slumber Party” together the two have been virtually inseparable in the press. Now with Britney Spears’ latest Instagram picture of her and her boyfriend, does this signal that this is a celebrity relationship that is set to last?

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]