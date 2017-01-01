‘Days Of Our Lives’: Chad And Abigail Get Intimate, But ‘Chabby’ Still Faces A Problem With Gabi On ‘DOOL’ [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans have been waiting for Chad and Abigail to reunite. They finally have, but it was not the joyous occasion “Chabby” fans were hoping for. What is going to happen with this soap opera couple during the upcoming week? It turns out that they will get intimate. However, Chad DiMera isn’t quite ready to fully commit to Abby yet because of his lingering feelings for Gabi Hernandez.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the long-running soap opera.

Last week on Days Of Our Lives, Chad and Abigail (Marci Miller) danced together. They even started to share a soft kiss. However, fans are wondering if Billy Flynn’s character on DOOL will pull away or try forgiving Abby. Spoilers from Soap Central reveal that the two will end up in bed together. However, a sneak peek photo indicates that Chad DiMera might have second thoughts about getting back together with his wife.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chad and Abigail‘s reunion will hit a snag, which is Gabi Hernandez, played by Camila Banus. In the preview clip released by NBC, Gabi tells Chad that when she said “I love you” that she meant it. This creates a huge problem for him because he is truly stuck between two women. On one hand, he is dedicated to his wife, although he is angry at her and feels betrayed. Also, a lot of time has passed since her “death” and they are two completely different people. Then, there are his strong feelings for Gabi and she just happens to feel the same way about him.

On Days Of Our Lives, “Chabby” fans are confident that Chad and Abigail belong together. They have been through so much over the years and once Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) was out of the picture, it seemed like they could finally be happy. However, that peace did not last. When Kate Mansi announced her exit from the NBC soap opera, writers decided to have Abby deal with a mental illness triggered by the trauma Ben put her through.

"I don't want to let you walk out of that door" ❤️???? #Chabby pic.twitter.com/jvs3eyxRAo — amanda. (@Kay186) December 26, 2016

Several months later, Marci Miller was selected to take over Mansi’s role on Days Of Our Lives. The “new Abby” is getting mixed reactions from fans. Some love her and think Marci is doing a great job. However, others feel she was not the right choice.

As for what else is going to happen in Salem, Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will search for Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) in Prague. However, he is torn about leaving because Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) gets stabbed in prison. In the end, Rafe knows that the best way to help Hope is by proving Stefano is alive, which could get her out from behind bars.

Also, Nancy (Patrika Darbo) will continue to keep comatose Chloe’s (Nadia Bjorlin) secret about baby Holly. Last week on Days Of Our Lives, Nancy promised that Nicole (Arianne Zucker) could visit anytime. However, she will change her mind, which breaks Nicole’s heart. For those that thought Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) would get to the truth with a DNA test, think again. Nancy will manage to switch the results.

Even though Nicole will have some happiness after Deimos proposes to her, it won’t last. Soon, she will be accused of attempted murder. It will be interesting to see who she supposedly tried to kill. It just seems like DOOL writers don’t want her to have any happiness at all and this is frustrating for fans.

What do you think is going to happen on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]