Rapper YG Posts Photo Of Kendall Jenner, Sparks Confusion

Rapper YG caused social media reaction when he posted a picture of Kendall Jenner on Instagram around New Year’s Eve. He was first seen smoking cigars with DJ Mustard in the nightclub on his Snapchat account. Later, he took to Instagram to post a photo of the model and reality star, simply captioning it “2017!!!! @kendalljenner,” according to HotNewHipHop.com.

The now-deleted photo left out Jenner’s face, but it was clear that it was her since he tagged her in the first place. It also showed the model’s signature dark brown hair and a Daniel Wellington watch that reads 3:06, reports Uproxx.com. Some fans suggested that the rapper’s post could have signified his crush on the 21-year-old model. It could be that YG could have his eye on the older Jenner sister for the new year. Still, the thought of YG dating or associating himself with one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters has fans freaking out on social media.

“Hell Nah!!” one fan wrote. “Don’t let them ruin your life too bruh!!!” Another wrote, “Oh Goodness! Noooo! Please don’t be the next list of n**** that they destroy.”

The fans are talking about the alleged Kardashian curse that insists any man who dates Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, or Kendall and Kylie Jenner will suffer from some form of bad luck. Scott Disick was in and out of rehab, Lamar Odom had a coma after an alleged drug overdose, and Kanye West suffered a recent mental health breakdown.

However, Kendall is rumored to be dating Los Angeles Laker Jordan Clarkson. She has had the rumor mill talking with her various outings with A$AP Rocky, reports Sohh.com. Recent reports revealed that Kendall has not committed exclusively to either man.

“Kendall is seeing a few people, and she’s not exclusive with anyone at the moment,” an insider told E! News. “They’ve been going back and forth for a while with both Jordan and A$AP Rocky.”

A second source added, “They’ve been on and off for close to a year but have been hanging out with each other more lately. She likes him, and he likes her. She is open to date him exclusively.”

According to a report via Hollywood Life, Kendall Jenner and Jordan Clarkson were seen making out on New Year’s Eve. The two have kept quiet about their rumored relationship, but a new video has proven that the two are very much dating. Their public kiss was first documented on the celebrity gossip site MTONews.com.

Kendall and Jordan went on a date at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. Both stars have been linked over the past few months, especially after their social media flirtations.

Clarkson, 24, and Jenner even attended Drake’s star-studded AMAs after-party at Delilah’s back in Nov., where they displayed a lot of PDA.

“You could see that they’re really into each other and they certainly weren’t hiding it,” an insider told E! News.

Another source said that Jordan slid his hands up her leg and gave her several kisses on the cheek while they sat close together and were touchy-feely the whole night together.

“They were very touchy-feely! She was laughing the whole time! She was super giddy and loving every minute of it. It was obvious that they have a very playful, fun relationship.”

Though the two have been linked for months, Kendall admitted in her September 2016 Vogue cover story that she “hasn’t had a boyfriend in two years.” When it comes to her personal life, there “hasn’t been much to report, because all [I do] is work.”

“Why would you let other people have their opinion on it, when you’re not even certain of what’s going on?” she asked. “When you’re young, everything’s just kind of all over the place. I don’t like it when people are all up in my business.”

Looks like rapper YG isn’t the only guy who wants to date Kendall Jenner. She has a long list of guys who have been lining up just to hang out with her.

