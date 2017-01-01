‘The Emoji Movie’ Trailer Gets 57,900 Thumbs-Down Ratings On YouTube [Video]

Who doesn’t love emojis? Apparently, people on YouTube — or at least they don’t love the new trailer for The Emoji Movie.

As seen below, the trailer for The Emoji Movie features the sad “Meh” emoji the most, with the poop emoji and the ice cream cone emoji making an appearance toward the end. Perhaps if the makers of The Emoji Movie had used the happy face emoji, the emoji that shows a thumbs up, or the muscle-making strong bicep arm emoji that’s popular with bodybuilders — or even the champagne-popping emoji — it would have gone better ratings from viewers. Either way, as of this writing, the trailer for the first movie about the secret lives of emojis has gained more than 57,900 thumbs down ratings compared to only 6,800 or more thumbs up ratings on YouTube.

It’s not exactly clear what folks hate about The Emoji Movie, which, according to Entertainment Weekly, stars T.J. Miller as Gene — an emoji with too much to express as an emoji hopeful, seeing as though the land of Textopolis means every emoji should only have one function or emotional expression.

Directed by Tony Leondis, The Emoji Movie is expected to be released on August 4, 2017. Tony explained how all generations — from the youth the age of his niece to the elderly the age of his grandmother — use emojis to express their emotions. The Emoji Movie even uses emojis on the movie’s various one-sheets. There is a smiling emoji as well as the “Meh” emoji, who is played by Steven Wright, the comedian known for his bland-voiced routines. His son, Gene, has plenty of emotions and can’t be relegated to one emoji’s emotion.

Therefore, Gene escapes with Hi-5 (voiced by James Corden) and Jailbreak (voiced by Ilana Glazer) to embark on a quest to resolve their issues. Hi-5 is upset about no longer being one of the most-used emojis. The emojis will visit Spotify, Candy Crush, and other apps that are modern-day staples to anyone with a smartphone. Sony announced on Tuesday that they had also teamed up with Saga, Dropbox, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, in order to bring The Emoji Movie into fruition in a way that many people would recognize by using the popular apps.

Film Theory: Will the ENTIRE Emoji Movie be released with the aspect ratio of a video recorded on a phone? pic.twitter.com/cJcyznFSug — Game Theory Rejects (@GameTheoryRejct) December 20, 2016

Perhaps it’s the vertical teaser video — set that way for the first 24 hours to optimize it for mobile viewing that has set off so many dislikes for the trailer of The Emoji Movie. However, viewers can rest at ease knowing that an expanded version of The Emoji Movie trailer also hit theaters.

Many of the comments being left on YouTube beneath the above teaser video of The Emoji Movie criticize it for jumping in on a trend that lacks creativity. Some of the comments — both favorable and unfavorable — can be read below.

: “I think we could all finally agree that Hollywood is out of ideas.” : “Please start WW3 To avoid this s*** to happen.”

: “Sony just stop making movies and stick to electronics.” : “The trailer isn’t even excited about the movie.” 10: “[The year] 2017 looks so good for movies.”

: “It’d be funny if it actually turns out to be a good movie.”

As seen in the top photo above, Facebook’s emoji icons are demonstrated, which replaced the previous reaction options on Facebook — previously only allowing a thumbs-up or thumbs-down reaction, like YouTube still does. Maybe with the release of The Emoji Movie, YouTube might also decide to offer a plethora of emojis as reactions on their videos. As witnessed by the thumbs-down reactions being given to The Emoji Movie, there likely wouldn’t be a lot of heart emojis in its wake.

The first trailer for 'The Emoji Movie' wants you to bring your family, or any family, really. https://t.co/GS3jQJgLcm — Collider (@Collider) December 20, 2016

