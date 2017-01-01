Christina And Tarek El Moussa Reflect On 2016 As ‘Rough Year’ Ends

Christina and Tarek El Moussa went through a lot of life changes in 2016. After seven years of marriage, the couple decided to separate after an incident that happened back in May. While the details were not made clear, Tarek was incredibly upset and left the couple’s Orange County home with a loaded gun. The police were called by Christina, though no arrests were made and no charges were filed. After keeping their separation quiet for over six months, the El Moussas had to release a joint statement in early December confirming they were split up after audio of the police call from May was leaked to the public.

Since the announcement of their marriage ending, Christina and Tarek El Moussa have been the subjects of plenty of rumors. While neither has spoken out against them or confirmed anything other than their separation, they both took time to reflect on their year as 2016 came to an end. According to Cosmopolitan, Christina and Tarek El Moussa both talked about their year on Instagram, noting it was a defining year for them both. As they move forward into 2017, things are going to get more complicated.

2016 has been a crazy year of highs and lows. A lot of things have changed but one thing will always remain a constant in my life and that is the love I have for our children… their genuine happy spirit is always the light at the end of the tunnel.❤. May 2017 be a start to a fabulous year ahead and bring happiness, peace, joy and new adventures to you all. ???????? A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:54am PST

It has already been announced that Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s show, Flip or Flop, will not continue after Season 3. There will be some filming done in the upcoming weeks to finish up contractual obligations but after that, it is done for good. This is sad news for fans who have enjoyed watching the husband and wife duo flip homes on HGTV. Everything was looking up for a renewal for Flip or Flop until their separation was made public. It is unclear how much HGTV knew about Christina and Tarek’s marriage before the leak but they aren’t going to continue to do business with them now that the drama is unfolding.

One thing that sticks out from Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s year-end reflections is actually something he mentioned. Tarek said that the lessons learned in 2016 will stick with him forever. He talked about reflecting on what you did right and what you did wrong. Allegations that Christina was getting inappropriate text messages from the family contractor, Gary Anderson have been circulating. This is reportedly the reason for Tarek’s outburst back in May, though confirmation on this has not yet happened. If this is indeed the cause, could it be what he was referring to by lessons learned?

Tarek El Moussa hasn’t exactly been innocent in 2016 though. He decided back in September that he was going to fire the nanny and then began to date her. Alyssa Logan is rumored to be completely heartbroken over the fact that Tarek dumped her after only a month or two of dating. Although he has not confirmed this relationship, Logan has spoken out through sources to confirm that she was indeed in a relationship with El Moussa. Many fans have spoken out and criticized Tarek’s actions but Christina and Gary are in a very similar situation including the age gap between them.

Unlike Christmas, Christina and Tarek El Moussa spent the new year apart. She was in Park City, Utah while he was reportedly at home in California. Christina was rumored to be spending time with Gary Anderson and her kids, though it was not confirmed he was actually on the trip with her.

As 2016 fades away and 2017 begins to give a brand new slate, Christina and Tarek El Moussa are both thankful for their children. They plan to remain amicable through whatever happens with their marriage, which is a big step for anyone. Both Christina and Tarek have been through a lot in 2016 and both are planning to make the best of 2017.

