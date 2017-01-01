Brad Pitt Emerges From ‘Worst Holiday Season Ever’ As A ‘Broken’ Man

Facing his first holiday season alone since splitting from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reveals that he now knows just how depressing the season can be from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. Opening up about his state of mind, after having had to spend his holidays away from the six children he shares with Jolie, Brad expresses just how much he missed seeing the children through the holidays, even as he continues to pursue a custody battle against Angelina for guardianship of Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Brad Pitt Faces The Worst Christmas Of His Life

While the break-up between Pitt and Ms. Jolie has been hard on the entire family, the Mirror reports that Pitt has been left feeling especially devastated by the destruction of his family. Other than a few close friends, Mr. Pitt has been left to deal with the separation alone, which has been even more heartbreaking through the holiday season. Brad had requested to see his six children through the holidays, but that request was rejected.

A source close to Pitt reports that he told friends the 2016 Christmas holiday was the “worst holiday season” of his life, as he couldn’t see his children and is still adjusting to the end of his marriage to Angelina Jolie.

“He desperately misses having his kids with him for Christmas and New Year,” the insider added.

“He’s broken down in tears so many times – he’s not ashamed to cry anymore. Brad is like a broken man.”

This news comes just on the heels of new court filings in which Brad Pitt shows concern over the sudden lack of privacy for the children. In a recent court filing, Pitt requests having documents concerning the divorce from Jolie and their custody battle sealed, so that the public will not have access to their personal information.

Brad accuses 41-year-old Jolie of not acting in the best interests of their children, fueling the fires of their custody battle, which has become increasingly bitter.

Angelina Jolie Did Permit A Gift Exchange

While Brad may not have been granted any quality visitation rights with his children, Us Weekly reports that Angelina did provide a brief visitation, just long enough for a Christmas gift exchange. Jolie arranged the encounter with the child therapist who supervises all visitations the children have with Pitt.

“[Brad] gave them presents and it was cordial,” a source told Us Weekly.

While both Pitt and Jolie attempted to keep things civil for the sake of their children, the source reveals that things quickly went south, as Brad again accused Angelina of not considering their children’s privacy in matters related to the custody battle. Specifically, Pitt warned Angelina against making public accusations without considering how inflammatory headlines might affect their impressionable children.

While Jolie claims these latest complaints made by Pitt are just a part of a “smear tactic” and that they already have a signed deal in place to seal their divorce papers, a source close to Brad Pitt points out that the Allied actor wouldn’t still be pursuing the matter in court, if that were the case.

Although Pitt was cleared of any child endangerment accusations through an investigation on behalf of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, as well as a separate F.B.I. investigation, Brad’s visitations with his children still require the supervision of the child therapist. Additionally, Pitt is required to be tested for drugs and alcohol four times a month.

Brad Pitt will next be seen in the comedy/drama, War Machine, due out later this year.

Angelina Jolie is scheduled to begin filming Maleficent 2, though no release date is yet available.

