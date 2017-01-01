A Man Tips Hard Working Waiter $300: ‘I Just Wanna Sow Into Your Light’

A man tips a hard-working waiter $300. The nice customer told the man, “I just wanna sow into your light.” Merry Christmas from “The Greens.”

Have you come across many stories or videos of grateful customers providing life-changing tips to their waiters or waitresses? This is exactly what happened to the young man in the video below. Check out this awesome act of kindness by “The Greens.”

The struggling waiter was having a rough day, and his customers noticed. But for this man, he didn’t expect what was coming. The man not only tipped him $100 but $300 because God told him to sow into his light.

The grateful waiter cried as the customer handed him $100, after $100, after $100. It was a very heartfelt moment for the waiter, who was just trying to make it through his shift.

Another act of kindness occurred at a Phoenix restaurant. Sarah Clark, a server and bartender at the Pita Jungle, was shocked when she collected a $61 bill and noticed an astounding amount of money tipped just for her. She almost couldn’t believe that the customer tipped her $900, WGNTV reports.

“I couldn’t believe what I was looking at at first because it was such a high amount — $900 is a lot of money. And it took a while for it to set in, and once it did, I cried for a little while.”

The pregnant waitress was just trying to make ends meet before her baby made an appearance into this world. While she was the only one working due to her boyfriend’s pending knee surgery, this “God’s money” was the best gift that anyone could ever give to her.

“Me being on maternity leave and him being out of work, it’s just … we’re not going to be making any income. So this is really going to help with rent and other bills and things like that.”

The grateful customer has been to the restaurant additional times, and the waitress noted that they have even chatted before. The customer, ironically, was also pregnant.

“I had talked to her in the past about my fiance being injured and him being out of work, and me taking leave, and I think it was just a really amazing token of generosity.”

In all the seven years that Clark has worked at the restaurant, she said that she has never received such a generous gift.

“After she had left, I saw it and broke down pretty much. It’s always wonderful when somebody can do something so generous, or something to really help somebody else’s situation out. I plan to pay it forward as much as i can too. Definitely.”

It certainly looks like God’s money truly did sow into their light. A couple of months ago, a North Carolina Cracker Barrel waitress received the opposite from an act of kindness IJR revealed.

When the waitress noticed the couple bolting out the door, she walked over to their table to find a long note. The note reads the following.

“The woman’s place is in the home. [Your] place is in the home. It even says so in the Bible. You may think that [you’re] contributing to your household by coming into work but [you’re] not. While [you’re] in here ‘working’ this is the reason your husband must see another woman on his way home from a long day at his work. Because you should be home taking care of the household duties. You may think what you’re doing ‘working’ is right, it is really essentially a disgrace to his manhood and to the American family. So instead of coming to your ‘job’ and looking for handouts to feed your family, how about going home and cleaning your house and cooking a hot meal for your husband and children, the way [your] husband and God intended. Help make America great again. Praying for families and our nation.”

While she was heartbroken by the note, she decided that she would handle it in a different way than being upset and angry: She will pray for them.

