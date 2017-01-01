Ariel Winter: Instagram Photos & Twitter ‘Fake Friends’ Shout-Out

Ariel Winter’s Instagram and Twitter spectators have had much to mull over this holiday season. While certain news sites ranked the Modern Family actress’ hottest Instagram pics of the year, Winter took some time out in December to offer a sarcastic shout-out to “fake friends” on Twitter. Did you follow Ariel Winter on social media in 2016?

Winter’s evocative online postings have frequently been highlighted in Hollywood-focused news media. On Christmas, the Inquisitr reported on Ariel Winter’s Instagram pics as the actress shared a throwback bikini photo and new shots of her decked out as a sexy Santa. Oh, by the way, did you know Ariel’s now dating Levi Meaden?

As also covered by the Inquisitr, Winter first stepped out with Meaden back in November. Though the 18-year-old star known for her role as Modern Family‘s Alex Dunphy had previously declared herself “single AF” via social media, Ariel ended up with Levi, 29, following an apparent long-term relationship with someone named Laurent Gaudette.

Aptly indicated by Elite Daily, “No one had a better 2016 than Ariel Winter’s boobs and butt.” In a year-end wrap-up of the starlet’s various vivacious Instagram posts, the internet publication re-posted a number of Ariel’s stellar shots from the previous year, emphasizing the actress’ suggestive display of T&A throughout 2016.

“The 18-year-old’s curvaceous assets are the stars of her top Instagram posts of the year. […] The website [2016bestnine.com] basically searches someone’s profile and collects the top nine most-liked photos. For Ariel Winter, three of those photos are of her butt, three are of her cleavage and one is her naked in a bathtub.”

Entertainment Tonight also made adequate ado over Ariel Winter’s Instagram posts during the year of 2016. The entertainment website’s recent photo gallery of “Ariel Winter’s Most Risque Selfies” further served to underline Winter’s seemingly salacious poses that littered her fans’ social media feeds for the bulk of the past year.

“Ariel Winter has literally grown up in front of our eyes, transforming from a precocious child actor to an elegant young woman… she has the selfies to prove it!”

As earlier alluded, Ariel Winter also spent some time this Christmas season calling out her “fake friends” on Twitter. In a report from Just Jared, the site described Ariel’s recent Twitter post where the actress lamented her supposed “fake friends in disguise.” It would appear Ariel is hoping for a drama-free 2016. Do you know anyone on Twitter you could describe as a “fake friend”?

Shoutout to the ones you thought were real friends but really are just fake friends in disguise???????????? #j pic.twitter.com/x4sK80BytA — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) December 29, 2016

The Inquisitr also recently reported on Ariel Winter’s recent tattoo outing, wherein the Modern Family ingenue got some matching ink with her older sister, fellow actress Shanelle Workman-Gray, 38. The pair then shared proof of their identical tattoos on Snapchat and Instagram, with Winter praising her sibling for her body-inking solidarity.

Ariel had earlier sported numerous fake tattoos (in addition to her many real body decorations) for the filming of Dog Years, her upcoming movie alongside veteran actor Burt Reynolds. Dog Years, written and directed by Adam Rifkin, is expected to be released in theaters sometime next year — the film wrapped shooting this summer.

Check out Ariel Winter’s Instagram right here.

