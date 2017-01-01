Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth Ring In The New Year Together, Family Friend Shares 2017 Wedding Teaser

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth spent New Year’s Eve together, but there were plenty of watchful eyes around making sure that the couple didn’t kick off the New Year with a kiss.

On Saturday, the Duggars shared a few photos of their New Year’s Eve celebration on their family Facebook page. In an old blog post for TLC, Michelle Duggar revealed that her family always invites a lot of people over for NYE. They “spend time fellowshipping,” then they all get together and “pray in the New Year” starting 15 minutes before the clock strikes midnight.

Joy-Anna Duggar is nowhere to be seen in the pictures, but the 19-year-old Counting On star’s beau does appear in one photo. Austin Forsyth, 23, was photographed talking to two other young men at the Duggar family’s NYE party, and if he was there, Joy-Anna likely was, too. Austin is wearing a light-colored baseball cap and dark gray T-shirt in the snapshot below.

Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, can be seen canoodling on the couch to the left of Austin and his friends. Austin and Joy-Anna may care for each other just as much as Jill and Derick do, but there’s no way that the courting couple would dare cuddle up in a similar fashion in front of their families and friends. Joy-Anna and Austin have vowed to follow a set of strict courtship guidelines until they tie the knot, and snuggling or front-hugging is out of the question.

According to the Stir, Joy-Anna and Austin have decided to limit their physical contact more than recently-married couple Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo did during their courtship. Jeremy often put his arm around Jinger, and the smitten pair even front-hugged more than once.

Austin may not be allowed to touch his girlfriend, but there’s no courtship rule saying that he can’t look at her. Joy-Anna Duggar helped Austin celebrate his birthday last month, and he was photographed gazing adoringly at her while they shared an ice cream sundae. Chaperones Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar say across the table to keep a close eye on Austin and his admiring eyes.

It looks like Joy-Anna and Austin are both big chocolate fans, so perhaps Duggar family party planner Sierra Jo Dominguez will whip up some sweet treats for the couple whenever they announce that they’re engaged. As Us Weekly reports, Sierra is a close friend of the Duggars who appeared in a Season 2 episode of Counting On. She and Joy-Anna were filmed preparing cookies for a baby shower.

According to one of Sierra’s recent Instagram posts, she’s currently busy coming up with cute and creative sweets for the many 2017 weddings that she’s looking forward to. Is it possible that she’ll serve the chocolate ring treats below at Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding or engagement party?

The International Business Times recently speculated that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will tie the knot sometime in the near future. As the website points out, Austin’s parents are already treating Joy-Anna like a member of their family.

“The couple has since been spotted on several chaperoned dates, and by the look of things, marriage could very well be in their future. Austin’s family has already included Joy-Anna on their family’s business website and social media pages for Fort Rock Family Camp.”

As Us Weekly reports, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo announced their courtship in June. They got engaged near the end of July, and they tied the knot at the beginning of November. If Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are following a similar timeline, this means that they got engaged last month and are planning a March wedding.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]