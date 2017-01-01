Ed Sheeran To Drop New Music This Friday, Much To His Fans’ Delight

Ed Sheeran is back, ladies and gentleman. After a year-long break from the spotlight, the talented singer-songwriter is once again ready to grace the world with his artistry. Sheeran announced the good news today with a short video posted to his Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts, simply captioned “Hello 2017.”

Instead of audibly announcing his plans, the 23-year-old took a more creative approach. Sitting on a sofa, donning glasses and a small smirk, Sheeran announced his plans with a handwritten sign that read “New music coming Friday!”

2016 was essentially Sheeran-less, music and otherwise. Aside from a couple of cryptic Instagram posts near the end of the year, and making headlines after Princess Beatrice injured him with a sword (yes, really), Ed Sheeran managed to fly completely under the radar, which was his goal from the start.

In December 2015, much to the dismay of his loyal fans, Sheeran announced that he would be taking a year-long break from social media to see the world.

“Hello all. I’m taking a break from my phone, emails and all social media for a while, I’ve had such an amazing ride over the last 5 years but I find myself seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes so I’m taking this opportunity of me not having to be anywhere or do anything to travel the world and see everything I’ve missed. To my family and friends, if you love me you will understand me buggering off for a bit, to my fans, the 3rd album is on its way and is the best thing I’ve done thus far. See you all next autumn, and thank you for being amazing.”

Ed Sheeran’s latest album, X, was released way back in 2014, which spawned the fan-favorite “Thinking Out Loud.” It is Sheeran’s most successful song to date, and won Song of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2016 Grammy Awards. X was also the most streamed album on Spotify the year that it was released.

That said, in our fickle society, a singer is only as good as their latest material. After taking such a substantial break from the business, Sheeran’s new music will have to meet or, better yet, exceed the high expectations that his fans have placed on him. Which might be easier than one would imagine.

In December, it was revealed that Sheeran had loaned his creative talents to X Factor winner Matt Terry’s single, “When Christmas Comes Around.” Of course, this revelation had Ed’s loyal fan base yearning for new material from the Grammy-Award-winning artist.

According to Amy Wadge who co-wrote “Thinking Out Loud” and “When Christmas Comes Around,” with Ed, his new album will not only be great, but will “break the internet” as well. During the same interview with BBC Newsbeat, Amy announced that Ed’s album was done and that it would be out “soon,” though she failed to reveal the official date. Wade’s ambiguity certainly gives Ed’s upcoming release an added layer of mystery, which might be exactly what Sheeran wants.

After an entire year free of social media, Sheeran posted a captionless photo of a bright blue square to his Instagram account, alerting fans that something was definitely coming.

Now? We wait to see just what Sheeran has been working on for “all” of 2016, according to Wadge. If his past success is any indication, it will definitely be worth it.

[Featured Image by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images]