Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Are Already Making 2017 A Better Year

Unlike many celebrity couples, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are becoming more open about their relationship, choosing to celebrate life and spread happiness, especially through this holiday season. While Miley and Liam spent Christmas with family and New Year’s Eve together, clinging to tradition in many ways, they have since gone out to do some charity work and prove that giving comes from the heart. Adding themselves to a growing list of celebrities, Hemsworth and Cyrus set aside some time to visit the young patients of a San Diego children’s hospital, brightening the day for children who might have no other reason to experience joy and feel hope.

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Donate Their Time To Making Sick Kids Happy

Miley and Liam were intent on seeing 2016 out with as much joy and positive vibes as possible, and as Billboard reports, that included a December 29 visit to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. The visit was a function sponsored by Cyrus’ own Happy Hippie Foundation, and during the visit, she officially welcomed Hemsworth into her charity organization as a Happy Hippie.

Miley started the Happy Hippie Foundation in 2015, and while the organization is still new, it has already changed lives with its messages of positivity and its educational programs, designed to teach young people how to fight injustice.

Even before Hemsworth and Cyrus spent the day at Rady Children’s Hospital, Miley’s mind was focused on those less fortunate. She even took a moment out of her Christmas Day to share her thoughts with her Instagram followers.

“I just hope everyone gives the gift of love and acceptance this year to not only their own family but those around the globe who don’t get everything they wished for due to life’s unfair circumstances!” Miley captioned the Christmas picture in part.

That same posting shared Cyrus’ thoughts about her Happy Hippie organization and the potential good that it can do, as it continues to grow and amass new members.

“@happyhippiefdn is what I am most thankful for this year because of the purpose it gives me,” wrote Cyrus. “Without it I would feel so lost and useless on this planet! Thank you to all those who support our mission and I hope EVERYONE has a magically Merry whatever you celebrate!!!!!! #celebrateloveveryday”

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Share Some New Year’s Eve Passion

To the delight of fans, Miley and Liam reunited earlier in 2016, and since that time, they have only grown closer, so it’s not a surprise that Cyrus and Hemsworth spent New Year’s Eve together. As InStyle reports, the couple topped off the evening with a passionate kiss, just as midnight rolled around, marking the end of 2016 and ushering in the new year.

Miley shared the kiss with her Instagram followers, posting a picture of herself and Hemsworth in the midst of their big kiss, while standing in front of a lighted “Happy New Year” sign. Cyrus posted the picture without adding a caption, and to judge by the kiss, words were not needed.

Miley shared a second image, but, in this image, Liam was alone, dressed in black and giving a thumbs up to the camera.

“Sorry. My dude is HOT,” Ms. Cyrus captioned that picture.

Liam wasn’t the only person to get some special New Year’s Eve love from Miley. The singer also shared a picture of her kissing her mother, Tish Cyrus. Falling in line with Miley’s quirky sense of humor, she also shared a picture in which she’s seen kissing a gold mannequin head.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are clearly feeling more confident about their relationship, revealing more about the romance they had previously kept guarded and hidden. Now that they are engaged and more sure of their bond, fans can probably expect to see much more public displays of affection from Miley and Liam in 2017.

[Featured Image by Miley Cyrus/Instagram]