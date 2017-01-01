Britney Spears And Sam Asghari’s 2017 Is Off To A Killer Start, Brit And Sam Fuel Dating Rumors By Ringing In The New Year Together

Britney Spears is definitely beginning 2017 in a great way. The 35-year-old international pop star enjoyed New Year’s Eve celebrations with her rumored new man, Sam Asghari, according to E! News. Hours later, the singer took to Instagram to share a photo of the pair sitting at a table in a dimly lit restaurant. The photo shows Asghari with his arm wrapped securely around Brit’s shoulder. The mom-of-two looked over the moon as she smiled for the photo. Spears wore her hair down in a relaxed and wavy style.

Happy New Year ???????????? A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:17am PST

Brit captioned the post, “Happy New Year,” with several celebratory emojis.

On December 18, the “Piece Of Me” singer and the model stepped out for a dinner date at the Japanese BBQ restaurant, Gyu-Kaku, in Los Angeles. In addition to music and dancing, the new couple seems to share a love of Asian food. Britney and Sam have had previous dates a few weeks earlier at sushi restaurants. Spears was spotted breaking out in laughter as she walked next to Asghari. That night, Sam innocently shared an Instagram photo of the duo getting cozy in a booth, but then swiftly deleted it after followers claimed the two were romantically involved.

New picture of Britney and Sam! They are adorable ????❤ @britneyspears pic.twitter.com/NGN4YrBQCe — Britney Galaxy (@britneysgalaxy) January 1, 2017

At the time, a source told People that things weren’t that serious. The source claimed they had only been on a few dates and were just getting to know each other. Another source shared the same sentiments with E! News.

“They went on a few dates. It’s not as big as people think it is, but you never know. Who knows what will happen in the New Year?”

In September, she joined The Jonathan Ross Showand revealed she made an honest attempt to get back into dating but was turned off from all of the games she encountered from the men she tried to get to know.

“A lot of men are about games. It’s just the mind game with guys, the calling back and the texting, it’s just too much, it’s silly.”

At the time, Britney said she wasn’t looking for a potential suitor because she was she was content with herself.

Asghari and Britney first met when he co-starred in her sexy “Slumber Party” music video. In the promo, Britney slowly crawled on top the table in a leather one piece and knee high boots towards Sam. Now in front of Sam, Brit Brit suggestively licked spilled milk from the glass table. Romance rumors have been in full effect ever since. Asghari has also starred in Fifth Harmony’s “Work from Home” music video.

Britney Spears and 'boyfriend' Sam Asghari enjoy intimate date night https://t.co/oBiJgvjlEd pic.twitter.com/EGaiE8ulg6 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 29, 2016

Sam’s ex-girlfriend was out in Beverly Hills and spotted by TMZ cameramen who asked her several questions about Sam’s relationship with Britney. Mayra Veronica is a popular Latin singer and said Sam has a “type.” Sam and Mayra began dating in 2015 after meeting on the set on one of her videos. Sam’s former girlfriend said she doesn’t mind that he’s dating Britney and she is happy he’s moved on. Veronica added that Sam dating Britney is nothing unusual.

“… Totally fits his profile… I’m not surprised.”

The crew also asked if Sam purposely sought out women in the music and entertainment industry to date. Veronica then defended Sam and said being a singer and dancer is their job and it’s not unusual for people to meet others while working, she added, “… it comes with the territory.”

Asghari would be Britney Spears’ first boyfriend since her 2015 split from producer Charlie Ebersol. Before that, Brit dated David Lucado and was engaged to Jason Trawick. Britney Spears shares two sons Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10 with her ex-husband and former dancer, Kevin Federline.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]