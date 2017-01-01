Kojima Productions $2000 Statue Of Mascot Revealed: Developer Of ‘Metal Gear Solid’ Will Have Limited Run Of 150 Statues Signed By Hideo Kojima Himself

Kojima Productions, the new development studio formed by the creator of the Metal Gear Solid series Hideo Kojima, recently revealed the new statue of their mascot. Patrons interested in buying the statue are going to put a dent in their wallets as it will retail $2,000 USD.

According to a written article by IGN, the figurine of Kojima Production’s mascot, the Luden, was a collaboration work between Sideshow Collectibles and Kojima Productions themselves. The stats provided for said figurine is tantamount compared to other figurines, including PVC states, available on market too. It stands just over 5 feet tall thus towering over most small children and possibly over many short adults. The run on them will also be limited as only 150 statues will be produced. The LED lights in the helmet are able to light up which will add to the price and “awesomeness” of the statue, but each Luden statue will be personally signed by Hideo Kojima himself. It is assumed he needs the practice to perfect his signature on statues.

The 5 foot tall statues of Luden worth $2,000 USD are currently available for pre-order on the official website for Sideshow Collectibles. Reportedly, there will be two options for paying off the high price tag of the statue. The first will be a flat rate payment of the full amount. The second is a monthly payment option of $225. Now number of months were given on how long the payment plan would go for probably so people who budget or “financial analysts” would not be able to break down how much more money people would be spending on such a plan. To be frank though, anyone on a budget would probably not buy the 5 foot tall statue of a Luden worth $2,000 no matter how much they want it.

But still, if a patron can afford the 5 foot tall statue of a Luden worth $2,000, for avid collectors or die-hard fans of Hideo Kojima, it is surely worth adding. Upon closer inspection of the Luden statue, it is easy to see that a lot of time and dedication was put into every singular detail. The intricate fold in clothing was not skipped over in molding, parts that are supposed to be metal look as if real metal was used, and the paint job has finite intricacy only an expert who paints by hand could do. Even the helmet looks cool seeing it up close. What would probably make the statue more “awesome” would be if the face in the helmet were a skull and not an actual human face reminiscent of Kojima Productions’ logo. The mask the human wears does look like the jaw of a skeleton though, so that is cool.

As for Kojima Productions’ “bread and butter,” they are currently working on their first title, Death Stranding. Not much is known about the video game at the moment, but we do know that Kojima has gone on record to say that it would be on par with AAA titles.

“[It will be for people that] enjoy playing today’s AAA titles such as The Division and Uncharted.”

Death Stranding recently had a brand new trailer air early last month at The Game Awards. We already knew that Norman Reedus, known for his role of Daryl Dixon on the AMC horror drama series The Walking Dead, is playing the protagonist, but the new video showed that Mads Mikkelsen, actor who recently played Kaecilius in Doctor Strange and Galen Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will be playing the villain. It was also revealed that film director Guillermo del Toro will also be in the game. The actors’ movements and actions will be recorded via motion capture with their likeness simulated with computer graphics. Since it is early in production, Death Stranding has no release date yet.

As for the 5 foot tall statues of Luden worth $2,000 USD, patrons who buy them will have to wait up to a year. They are expected to arrive between January and March of 2018.

[Featured Image by Kojima Productions]