Celebrity New Year’s Resolutions: What Do They Want To Change?

It’s a time honored tradition to make New Year’s resolutions, and celebrities are no different. While normal resolutions might be to eat healthier, or get to the gym more often, celebrity New Year’s resolutions are always a source of curiosity. After all, what do they want to change about themselves? Here are some resolutions that various celebrities have volunteered to share.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, a former member of the seminal East Coast show, Jersey Shore, seems a little down to earth with her resolution. When asked by People magazine, she told them this.

“I feel like my resolution is always the same but too good to not keep repeating. I strive to be a healthy and fit mother to my kids. I always seem to fall off a bit during the holidays when it comes to eating right and working out. So during the first week of each new year I start my strict diet of healthy foods and working out hardcore to be a bad ass mama!”

Hoda of the Today show says that she’s been working on the same resolution for years. She wants to get organized and get her closets in order, especially because she’s just moved in with her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman.

Eden Sassoon, the newest wife to grace The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a more holistic approach to the New Year. She wants to live and lead by example, shining love and light wherever health is needed.

Aarón Sánchez, famous for his appearances on The Food Network’s Chopped, wants to get his mind clear and stay grounded for 2017.

Jeremiah Brent, the interior designer and husband of Nate Berkus, told Architectural Digest that he wants to edit his life.

“If it’s not absolutely beautiful or absolutely functional, then I want to get rid of it. I want to clean up my life. My personal resolution is to find some balance between work and home life; especially with a little girl at home and a busy job, I have to find the balance now.”

Tessa Thompson has vowed to drink more water. This year it’s 2 liters per day, dropping it down from a couple of years ago when she resolved to drink a gallon per day.

Daya, on the other hand, wants to relax more. Her life has been so crazy with everything that if she continues, she thinks she might go a little crazy. She’s appreciative of everything that’s happening, but she wants to take the time to enjoy her life more than she is.

When asked by InStyle magazine, Charlie Puth simply said he wants to, “remain calm.”

There are those who don’t believe in New Year’s resolutions, thinking people should strive to make gentle changes throughout the year. Kelly Rutherford is one of them. She said that she prefers not to make New Year’s resolutions. The resolution puts a lot of pressure on a person, and that instead, people should listen to themselves instead of trying to meet all of the expectations a resolution places on them.

That sentiment is echoed in this adorable video published last year that is making the rounds on Facebook again this year.

If you’re having trouble understanding the precocious tyke, they’ve graciously provided subtitles. The core of her message, however, is similar to Kelly Rutherford’s. People need change, but one big resolution isn’t the way to go about it. Change doesn’t happen in one big moment, it happens in thousands of little moments.

“Each little moment that you choose what’s right instead of what’s easy, faith instead of doubt, love instead of hate…that’s where the change happens. Even if you fail one or two…or even thirty times…it’s okay!”

[Featured Image by Mikhail_S/Shutterstock]