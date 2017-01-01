Eminem, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Miley Cyrus And Jennifer Lawrence: Their Anti-Trump Views Before He Won

2016 is a year that many American citizens will remember as a time when the seemingly impossible happened – having Donald Trump win the U.S. Presidential elections. An experienced businessman with an unbridled affinity for Twitter, he was able to trump Hillary Clinton by a sizeable margin in Electoral College votes, getting 304 votes to Hillary Clinton’s 227. That said, celebrities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lawrence and Eminem publicly offered their anti-Trump sentiments and the following is an overview of their statements.

Starting with Eminem, who is known for his controversial lyrics, he expressed his disdain for the now president-elect in a song dubbed “Campaign Speech.” The following are some of the lines in Eminem’s song related to this.

“Consider me a dangerous man / But you should be afraid of this dang candidate / You say Trump don’t kiss ass like a puppet / ‘Cause he runs his campaign with his own cash for the fundin’ / And that’s what you wanted / A fu**in’ loose cannon who’s blunt with his hand on the button / Who doesn’t have to answer to no one—great idea!”

On to Miley Cyrus, she declared in March last year that she would be moving out of the country if Donald Trump won. This was after seeing him top the Marco Rubio-Ted Cruz-Donald Trump leader-board, posting the screenshot on Instagram. Miley Cyrus also reiterated her previous declaration in another post, stating, “Honestly f**k this s**t I am moving if this is my president! I don’t say things I don’t mean!”. The following are the Instagram posts.

gonna vom / move out da country. #aintapartyindausaanymo A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 1, 2016 at 6:32pm PST

The response was brutal, with Donald Trump fans urging her to get packing already. That said, Miley Cyrus offered a teary reaction to Donald Trump’s win. Miley Cyrus said that she was disappointed with the Hillary Clinton loss, but accepted Donald Trump’s win.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also hinted in October that he would not be voting for the Republican candidate, but avoided mentioning him by name. The following was Arnold Schwarzenegger’s statement as reported by the Daily Mail.

“Like many Americans, I’ve been conflicted by this election,’ he wrote. I still haven’t made up my mind about how exactly I will vote next month. I have been a proud Republican since I moved to America in 1968 and I heard Nixon’s words about getting the government off our backs, free trade, and defending our liberty with a strong military. That day I joined the party of Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, and Ronald Reagan. So I want to take a moment today to remind my fellow Republicans that it is not only acceptable to choose your country over your party – it is your duty.”

Do me a favor. Click the link in my bio to support @afterschoolallstars and keep kids safe and learning after school. Plus you get a great water bottle with some motivation from me for the gym – and I KNOW you're going to the gym. A photo posted by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:23pm PST

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the current host of The Celebrity Apprentice following Donald Trump’s departure in 2015. Jennifer Lawrence also offered some anti-Trump sentiments while speaking about the prospect of a Donald Trump presidency. This was while on an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The following were her exact words in relation to this.

“If Donald Trump becomes president, that will be the end of the world. I was watching him on the campaign trail and one guy said, ‘I love Donald Trump because he’s saying everything I’m thinking and I just can’t say it because of the PC factor. And I’m thinking, ‘You are absolutely right. That’s who I want representing my country, somebody politically incorrect. That will just be perfect.'”

Jennifer Lawrence attends the #Passengers photocall in LA #jenniferlawrence #PassengersMovie A photo posted by jenniferlawrenceinform (@jenniferlawrenceinform) on Dec 9, 2016 at 2:29pm PST

Jennifer Lawrence also came out as bitter following the Donald Trump victory. Jennifer Lawrence directed her dismay at the American democratic system, which in her view favours white men, saying, “This country was founded on immigration and today the only people that feel safe, that their rights are recognized and respected are white men. I want to be positive; I want to support our democracy, but what can we take away from this? It’s a genuine question that we all need to ask ourselves. We shouldn’t blame anyone, we shouldn’t riot in the streets.”

Jennifer Lawrence voiced this in an essay for Vice Broadly.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for PCA]