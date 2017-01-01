New Movie Releases For 2017: Part One

2017 brings great news if you’re a movie buff. This year brings an amazing lineup of movies, and best of all, they aren’t all clumped up during the typical Memorial Day, July 4th, and other holiday weekends. Here’s a rundown of the best new movie releases that are coming out in the first half of 2017.

January 20, 2017

Split– Starring John McAvoy and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, this is the story of a man with 23 different personalities who abducts three teenage girls.

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage — The third part of the xXx franchise sees Vin Diesel returning to one of the roles that made him famous. Expect loads of mind blowing stunts and Vin Diesel’s trademark deadpan delivery.

February 10, 2017

John Wick: Chapter Two – The first movie was a surprise smash hit for Keanu Reeves and first-time directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch. Never mess with a tried and proven formula, so the sequel will feature more gun-fu, jujitsu, and John Wick doing what John Wick does best.

Fifty Shades Darker – Just in time for the Valentine’s Day weekend, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele. The first film in the planned trilogy grossed over $560M worldwide, and despite the controversies surrounding this film, it looks to do the same.

March 3, 2017

Logan – The last outing of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine brings with it a darker storyline and an R-rating. Trailers for the movie have whetted fans appetites, showing a bleak world after most of mutant kind have died out. Logan is living in exile until Professor X (Patrick Stewart) sends him on a mission of redemption.

March 17, 2017

Beauty and the Beast – Emma Watson leads an all-star cast in this live musical adaptation of the classic Disney cartoon. Recent leaks of Emma singing have put to rest speculation that someone else would be doing her singing parts.

April 14, 2017

The Fate of the Furious – After Paul Walker’s untimely death during the filming of Furious 7, many people wondered if that would be the end of the franchise. The answer was no. The ending to Furious 7 let Walker’s character retire in style, driving off into the sunset with his wife and kid, while the rest of the crew return to doing what they do best: driving at a high velocity while simultaneously being very angry.

May 5, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 – The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a Juggernaut, albeit not one powered by the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak. This third movie in Phase 3 of the MCU introduces Peter Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) father, who turns out to be a living planet. Also returning are his companions Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and mini-Groot.

May 19, 2017

Alien: Covenant – This prequel to the seminal Aliens series is the second movie in the planned prequel trilogy, connecting the events of Prometheus to 1979’s first entry, Alien. Ridley Scott directed this dark and tense movie showcases the return of David, the synthetic from the first movie as the crew members of the ship Covenant explore a new planet

June 2, 2017

Wonder Woman – There are many reasons to be apprehensive about the DC Cinematic Universe. This movie is not one of them. Starring Gal Gadot in the titular role, this film serves to show how this Amazonian Princess came to be in modern day Gotham where she could assist Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

June 23, 2017

Transformers: The Last Knight – Mark Wahlberg reprises his role from the last Transformers movie in this fifth outing in the popular robot franchise. Hints have been coming that Optimus turns dark (or it could be his antithesis, Nemesis Prime), and the Combaticons have been confirmed as appearing. And as Transformer fans know, where there are Combaticons, there is Bruticus.

June 30, 2017

Despicable Me 3 – The minions and Gru are back, this time acting as agents for the Anti-Villain League as they pursue Balthazar Bratt (voiced by Trey Parker). Gru will also meet his long-lost twin brother, Dru.

That’s it for the first half of 2017. Catch the best movies for the back half of 2017 here: New Movie Releases For 2017: Part Two.

[Featured Image by Laboko/Shutterstock]