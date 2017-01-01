Jennifer Lopez Cheers Drake On During Vegas New Year’s Eve Show

Jennifer Lopez spent New Year’s Eve cheering on rumored new boyfriend Drake as he took the stage for his Las Vegas show at hotspot Hakkasan.

The two have been virtually inseparable since rumors of a romance started circulating over the last few weeks, chatter that was only heightened when the “If You Had My Love” singer pulled the plug on her own scheduled New Year’s show in Miami to be in Vegas with Drake.

The two reportedly left the club together late that night following Drake’s performance through a secluded employee entrance.

Meanwhile, Drake has pretty much become a regular at Lopez’s “All I Have” shows now playing to rave reviews at Planet Hollywood in Vegas. On several occasions, fans have spotted him hanging out around the club on the nights J-Lo has took the stage.

Reps for the two have only confirmed they have been spending time together in recent weeks working on new music and just hanging out together.

Only days before the Vegas sighting, they put on a show of PDA for all to see in Los Angles when they attended the Winter Wonderland Prom party hand in hand.

When the event was over, the two reportedly retreated to Lopez’s nearby Bel-Air mansion for a little alone time and an all-night sleepover.

“Drake and J.Lo went back to her huge Bel Air mansion for a romantic sleepover,” said a source. “The new couple had an awesome, romantic time at their private event with a few friends, including Leah Remini and her husband Angelo Pagan. Then, after a night of drinking and dancing, J.Lo and Drake were driven back to her place where they capped the night off with some sexy alone time.”

Earlier in the evening at Winter Wonderland, the two kept heads turning by grinding on one another all across the dance floor and at one point even locked lips. Body language experts have since described the two’s romantic connection to one another as the “real thing.”

Before jetting to Vegas, the two were also seen on an intimate dinner date in L.A. when Drake rented out his favorite restaurant Delilah to wine and dine Lopez.

Joined at the hip as the two appear to have instantly become, not everyone seems moved by them being together and seemingly growing closer by the minute.

Drake’s ex Rihanna recently blasted him as a “jerk” and stopped following Lopez on Instagram. She and Drake dated for several months before calling it quits and soon after that rumors are about him and J-Lo started running rampant.

Lopez’s ex Diddy is also rumored to be none too pleased about the news of her taking up with one of his longtime arch enemies.

He and Drake previously brawled outside a Miami nightclub in 2014 amid rumors that Diddy became outraged over Drake using his music without authority or permission. Rumors are also that Diddy also felt insulted by the way Drake behaved around then girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

The two were in town and at the hotspot LIV to attend the birthday celebration of DJ Khaled when all the drama broke out.

“Diddy had his security walk over to Drake’s table and let them know that Diddy wanted to talk to him outside around 4 a.m.”

Over the years, “The Started At The Bottom” rapper has been romantically linked to a who’s who list of some of the world’s biggest female celebrities, including tennis star Serena Williams, rapper Nicki Minaj and singer Taylor Swift.

Besides Diddy, Lopez has dated Ben Affleck and Casper Smart and was married to both Chris Judd and Marc Anthony, the father of her young twin children.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miler/Getty Images]