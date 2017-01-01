‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson Buys His Father Car For Christmas, Shares Touching Reason Behind Gift

Dwayne Johnson continues to amaze fans with his professional abilities and his big heart. The second half of 2016, especially, was unbelievable for The Rock. He accomplished a lot and still stayed humble and giving. Christmas was no different and Dwayne proved just how important his family is to him. The Rock surprised his dad, Rocky Johnson, with a new car and shared a touching story behind his thoughtfulness.

Dwayne took to Instagram to post a photo for the world to see with him and his father standing by his dad’s brand new ride. In the caption Dwayne shared why he is so giving when it comes to his dad. Johnson shared a Christmas story from when his father was only 13 years old. Having lost his own father, Rocky’s mother brought home a new boyfriend who drank too much and urinated on their turkey. Ultimately Rocky knocked the man out. The police were called out then Rocky’s mother kicked him out of her home leaving him alone and homeless at 13.

Rocky had a rough life in which he learned to fend for himself and survive with the bare minimal. He remains modest in his wants and needs, even though Dwayne has said he would give him anything he could ever want. Dwayne shared how through the years he has moved his dad into a big house and bought him numerous trucks that he would drive until they drove no more or The Rock would surprise him with another.

Dwayne’s dad, who also wrestled, beat the odds, survived a rough childhood and still made something of himself. Johnson shared that every year he thinks of Rocky’s horrible Christmas when he was 13 and how so much was stacked against him at such a young age. Dwayne shared how his father’s struggles makes him appreciate his hard work.

Dwayne spoke of his dad pushing him in the gym when he was only 13 and how at the time he hated it, but now he embraces it. Johnson said those times helped shape him into a man. Dwayne ended the post by saying, “Just a small way of saying thank you dad and Merry Christmas!”

Aside from Dwayne having a big heart and love for his family, 2016 was big for Johnson in other ways as well. Johnson was named the Sexiest Man Alive by People in November. When asked of his reaction to the title Dwayne responded with, “I said, ‘That’s awesome.’ And then what went through my mind was just how cool and exciting it is. And then I thought, ‘Wow, we’ve pretty much reached the pinnacle.’ I’m not quite too sure where we go from here. I’ve done it all, this is it.”

Dwayne’s 2016 success didn’t stop there. Johnson also starred in Disney’s Moana. He played Demigod Maui in the movie, in which he also sang for the role. Dwayne will also be starring in the upcoming film Baywatch.

Johnson also has a love and respect for members of the Armed Forces and Dwayne showed this when he made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Dwayne believes strongly in giving back to the troops. Entertainment Tonight shared how Dwayne had a special treat in store for one military family during his Tonight Show appearance.

The WWE star turned actor, told Fallon there was a military family present that he wanted to give back to. After making their way through the audience, Johnson and Fallon went backstage to see producer Karina Kabalan. Karina was a Army Veteran herself and married to a master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. The two had been apart while husband Todd was deployed overseas. Todd entered the room quietly behind Karina as The Rock told her to turn around. Happy tears definitely flowed.

2016 was tremendous for Dwayne and 2017 will no doubt be even better. Johnson will be making an appearance on WrestleMania 33, although his role has not been exactly confirmed yet. Dwayne also has many more projects in the works for the new year and fans can’t wait to see what’s next for this incredible man.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney]