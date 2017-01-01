January 2017 Free Games For Xbox Live Gold & PlayStation Plus Members

This New Year, gamers, specifically, Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus members can expect more sets of free games arriving every month. Today, Microsoft prepares a free Xbox One game and an Xbox 360 title for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

According to Major Nelson’s blog,2017’s first collection of free games includes World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap, a tower-defense game with action roleplaying elements. Concurrent with the release of the game’s Xbox version, Microsoft is making Deathtrap a free Xbox One game for its active Xbox Live Gold members for the whole month of January. Meanwhile, non-Gold subscribers will be able to get hold of it for $19.99.

Also available for free starting today is The Cave, an adventure game for the Xbox 360 owners. Its gameplay description, as noted on its official Microsoft’s product page, reads:

“Assemble your team of three from seven unlikely adventurers, each with their own unique personalities and stories, then descend into the mysterious depths to explore locations including a subterranean amusement park and a medieval castle, not to mention a fully armed and ready-to-launch nuclear tipped ICBM.”

If you are interested in trying out The Cave without having to spend $15, make sure to download it before the first half of January ends. On the 16th, it will be replaced by Rayman Origins published by Ubisoft, also normally priced at $15. Rayman Origins is a “4-player co-op comic adventure set in a lush, 2D world, teeming with unexpected secrets and outlandish enemies,” its official description noted.

These two free Xbox 360 games also come with backward compatibility support, meaning Xbox One owners with Xbox Live Gold subscription can also play them.

Microsoft is also making Killer Instinct Season 2 Ultra Edition free on January 16 as part of its Games with Gold program. Available on Xbox One, this season pack usually comes with a whopping $40 price tag, but will be in Microsoft Store for no expense at all until February 15.

Meanwhile, PlayStation Plus members looking forward to their new pool of free games will have to wait when the PS Store server gets updated, which is typically scheduled every Tuesday of the week. This means that the new free games for PS Plus members could be available starting January 3.

There is no A-lister title to expect from the newest set of free games as the PlayStation maker has again decided to focus on independent titles. According to the official blog site for PlayStation US, included in the six games going free this month is the PS4 title called This War of Mine: The Little Ones, where gamers will have to play “as a group of civilians trying to survive in a city under siege while struggling to collect food and medicine.”

Another PS4 game (and a PS Vita cross-buy title) slated to be free this January 2017 is Day of the Tentacle Remastered, which is further described below by its official website.

“Originally released by LucasArts in 1993 as a sequel to Ron Gilbert’s ground breaking Maniac Mansion, Day of the Tentacle is a mind-bending, time travel, cartoon puzzle adventure game in which three unlikely friends work together to prevent an evil mutated purple tentacle from taking over the world!”

PS3 owners, on the other hand, can get their own copy of Blazerush, an arcade racing game by Targen Games. The Swindle, Size Five Game’s stealth action title, available on PlayStation 3 and as a cross-buy on PS4 and PS Vita, is also free this month.

On PS Vita, PS Plus members can take advantage of free puzzle game Azkend 2 and Acid Nerve’s action-adventure Titan Souls. Moreover, it’s important to know that the latter is also available as a cross-buy game on PlayStation 4.

