Apple 2017 Predictions: Steve Jobs Helps IPhone 8 Sales, Stock Prices

Steve Jobs died in 2011, but will he still be a part of Apple in 2017? Apple has been having a problem with profits as of late, despite the success of Apple Watch and Apple TV, and many predict in 2017 that Mac will lose its business prowess because the company now lacks the unique leadership of Steve Jobs.

Naturally, Apple stock investors are on pins and needles at the beginning of 2017 because the next earnings announcement is expected on Jan 24, 2017. On top of this, the news that Apple will cut production by almost 10 percent because of a lack of interest in the iPhone 7 in China also has stockholders wondering which direction the company is heading, according to PC Mag.

On the other hand, Apple is obviously the current choice of customers, and the 2016 holiday season proved that. According to a report from Flurry Analytics, 44 percent of device activations for phones or tablets were Apple’s iOS devices. This made Apple a leader by far compared to Samsung or Google.

While numbers may look good in some ways, there is still a feeling of dread about 2017, and Apple stockholders are hoping for a better year than 2016.

Cult of Mac summarizes the current state of Apple stocks and their financial status in late December 2016, and stated that Apple has been having trouble on the stock market, and Steve Jobs is being sorely missed during this time of slipping financial status of the company.

Mainly, Steve Jobs is being missed because, in 1996, Apple was also in a financial slump, but they hired Steve Jobs and he turned the company into a goldmine.

Some of the ways critics think Apple will launch forward will be with upgrades and changes to the iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Pro as well as a predicted virtual reality surprise from Apple in 2017.

Nevertheless, Apple was mentioned in the top 10 trends to watch for in 2017, and their prediction for Apple is that the release of the iPhone 8 could revive the company’s financial figures, according to Investors.

Other predictions for Apple in 2017 is that they will continue to have success with “Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud.” Alternatively, there might be a period of stagnation coming up for Apple.

About Apple as a company, Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz, was critical and stated they lack “the courage to lead the next generation of innovation” as it pertains to artificial intelligence (AI), cloud-based services, and messaging.

The Street also has good predictions for Apple in 2017 and says their stocks could rise as high as $130 per share up from about $115, according to CNN Money. They say this Apple stock peak will occur in September when it is rumored that the iPhone 8 will be released.

Stock analysts are also betting on an Apple stock super cycle being created, thanks to Steve Jobs. Since Steve Jobs was a celebrity and this is the 10-year-anniversary edition, sales are expected to be high.

They also predict 2017 will be a good financial year for Apple outside of memorializing Steve Jobs with the iPhone 8 because they can expand into markets like India under the name “Applewood.”

Technology publications also have their predictions about Apple in 2017, and Tech Republic predicts there will be a Siri bluetooth speaker introduced, new Mac desktop models, and a touch-screen for their 2017 MacBooks to compete with the Surface Pro 4.

With all of this anxiety over the upcoming 2017 Apple “state of the union” report on January 24, there was also a lot of Mac fans revisiting the leadership of Apple under Steve Jobs, his December 1996 hire date, and the fact he was known for predicting the future.

Interestingly, 10 years ago in 2006 Steve Jobs was in hot water for backdating Apple stock, and ended up paying $14 million in fines. Despite this, it was also in 2006 that Steve Jobs proved to be able to predict the future, once again, and talked about a phone that would change the mobile industry — the iPhone.

As a matter of fact, as 2016 ended, Steve Jobs was being touted as a “technology Nostradamus” and pointed out predictions he had about Apple and life in general that proved to be absolutely true.

For example, Business Insider said Steve Jobs’ biggests predictions were the growth of the internet and ecommerce.

Regardless, with slumps in quality about the 2016 MacBook because of a battery issue and the mild disappointment with the iPhone 7, 2017 will be interesting with the 10-year-anniversary release of Steve Job’s original iPhone — and this means the iPhone 8 might be the best version yet with plenty of bells and whistles as a tribute to Steve Jobs.

So far, upgrades predicted for the 2017 iPhone 8 include a super-high-resolution OLED screen that takes up the entire surface of the device. The home button on the new 2017 iPhone may also be turned into a virtual on-screen button. Wireless charging is also a prediction for the iPhone 8.

However, perhaps the real reason everyone misses Steve Jobs is because, as a thinker and leader, he was like a fortune teller because he was great at finding relationships that other people miss.

For example, in his 2005 speech at Stanford University, Steve Jobs talked about the “Google before Google” called the Whole Earth Catalog. In addition to few college students in 2005 knowing about any similar systems to Google before the internet, it is likely that few people Steve Jobs’ age realized the correlations between the Whole Earth Catalog and Google.

In the end, Steve Jobs is likely to be known as a technology prophet beyond 2017, and he had one prediction that appears to be eerily enduring. For example, in 1985, Steve Jobs was quoted in an interview with Playboy stating the following.

“I’ll always stay connected with Apple. I hope that throughout my life I’ll sort of have the thread of my life and the thread of Apple weave in and out of each other, like a tapestry. There may be a few years when I’m not there, but I’ll always come back.”

As it appears, over 35 years since that Playboy interview and over five years since his death in 2011, Steve Jobs is still alive at Apple in 2017 — even if it is just in the patents still being filed with his name included.

As of November 2014, Steve Jobs had 141 patents filed in his name after he died from work he was involved with at Apple, according to Fortune.

Adding to the idea that Steve Jobs is prolific in death as he was in life, he “was heard” at the Supreme Court in October 2016 a full five years after he died in 2011, according to the Banner Witcoff blog. This case was also about patents, and it was hinged on an award in court that Apple got from patent infringements from Samsung to the tune of $399 million.

One prediction Steve Jobs once made to President Obama is about to be confirmed in 2017. That promise that Steve Jobs made was that the Apple factory jobs in China were never coming back to America — ever.

In fact, according to Forbes, in 2017 the Foxconn plant that creates Apple products in China will be eliminating humans altogether in favor of robots or automated factories.

There are also other interesting Steve Jobs-related events being predicted for 2017. For example, in Sante Fe, there will be an opera about Steve Jobs. Called the (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, the operatic performance will take place at the Sante Fe Opera House in July 2017.

