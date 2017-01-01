‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ Preview: Who Will Join Goldberg And Lesnar In Royal Rumble Match?

With Roman Reigns set to face Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship, the WWE Universe wants to know who will join Goldberg and Brock Lesnar in the main event of WWE Royal Rumble 2017. John Cena returned to SmackDown LIVE last week to announce that he’d be facing AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the January PPV, but no one from the blue brand officially announced their entry into the 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal that guarantees a main event championship match at WrestleMania 33.

There’s no reason to think that Seth Rollins won’t enter the Royal Rumble Match. He has clearly stated on WWE Raw that he was only going after Chris Jericho to get him out of the way as he pursued the WWE Universal Championship. After defeating Jericho at Roadblock: End of the Line — and with Y2J being held above the ring in a shark cage during the Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns bout — it would only make sense that Rollins’ focus going forward will be to win earn a title shot at WrestleMania. As he has explained, he ultimately wants to get at Triple H, but he knows he can’t do that without the title.

Other WWE Superstars from the red brand that seem likely to enter the Royal Rumble Match include Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston (if not all of The New Day) and Neville. With Strowman and Zayn scheduled for a Last Man Standing Match on Monday Night Raw, there’s plenty of potential for Zayn to pick up a victory without pinning the Abominable Strowman or making him tap out. With Strowman being booked as an unstoppable monster, he’ll likely have a huge impact in the main event of the Royal Rumble, and Sami Zayn is likely to continue their feud as one part of the battle royal story.

Now that The New Day are no longer the Raw Tag Team Champions, it seems likely that they will begin to test the waters as singles competitors, even if they remain a three-man faction. Kofi Kingston almost always has something spectacular planned for a way to avoid being eliminated from the biggest battle royal of the year, and there’s no reason to think he won’t do it again in 2017. And as Neville continues his campaign to be recognized as the “King of the Cruiserweights,” it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make a lengthy appearance in the battle royal, perhaps while eliminating a friendly giant like The Big Show or Mark Henry.

Finally, two WWE Superstars who won’t be in the Royal Rumble Match include Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and her new nemesis, Bayley. While the WWE’s favorite hugger failed to earn a shot at Charlotte’s title last week, there are four weeks left before WWE Royal Rumble 2017, so it seems likely that Bayley will get her chance to really shine in a singles title match on WWE’s first PPV of the year. No doubt that the controversial ending to last week’s match will be addressed on Raw this week.

Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Card

Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and 28 others TBD — Royal Rumble Match (confirmed)

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns — WWE Universal Championship Shark Cage Match (confirmed)

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley — Raw Women’s Championship Match (unconfirmed)

AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena — WWE Championship Match (confirmed)

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will be the next PPV featuring stars from Monday Night Raw (although it will also include competitors from SmackDown LIVE). Aside from Goldberg and Brock Lesnar entering the Royal Rumble Match, only Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns had been confirmed before WWE Raw this week. Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on Sunday, January 29 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Royal Rumble preview page.

Where To Watch WWE Raw

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c. The Royal Rumble Kickoff Show will begin at 7/6c.

Episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw air live on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE Raw aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a 90-minute version of Monday Night Raw is available to stream on-demand the following day with a Hulu subscription.

