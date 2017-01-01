‘The Young And The Restless’ Rumors: Melissa Ordway And Melissa Claire Egan Out On ‘Y&R’ — Abby And Chelsea To Leave GC In 2017?

The Young and the Restless rumors tease huge shakeups are in the works behind the scenes on the CBS daytime drama. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Lawson) could be written out in 2017. And, that’s not all — Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) could be on her way out, too. The news that Abby and Chelsea could be written off the show in 2017 concerned the viewers as they worried about the direction of the soap opera. Would you still watch if Chelsea and Abby left the Young and the Restless?

Abby Has No Storyline Following “Stabby” Split

The Young and the Restless spoilers have not included Abby in the scoops for quite some time. The past few months, Abby has only appeared during Newman or Abbott family dinner or special events like the New Years Eve gala. The Young and the Restless needs to give her a storyline on the show, or she could fade away.

The Young and the Restless viewers aren’t sure Abby’s time with Stitch (Sean Carrigan) should be over just yet. They seemed good together but struggled to grieve as a couple after she lost their baby. What made the loss so difficult for them to overcome was the fact that Max practical killed her child by tripping her down the stairs. Max (Jared Breeze) showed his true colors and revealed that he was unwilling to share Stitch’s attention with anyone.

The Young and the Restless viewers have complained for years that the show should bring more available men on the show. It seems unlikely they will write her off the show completely since she is one of Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) children.

Chelsea’s Failed Attempt At Romance With Nick Risks Her ‘Y&R’ Future

According to Soap Central, Chelsea and Nick (Joshua Morrow) discuss their passionate New Years Eve kiss and decide to be friends, instead of beginning a romance. They both admit to feeling lonely since their spouses died, but they aren’t quite ready to start another relationship just yet.

The Young and the Restless head writer, Sally Sassman revealed that she doesn’t plan on bringing Adam (Justin Hartley) back to the CBS soap opera. The fans expected Adam to return by February, but now it looks like it could be months, or possibly years before he will be seen in Genoa City again.

Chelsea’s scene time is diminishing. Most of her storylines now revolve around Nick, so if the showrunner plan to put him with another leading lady, Chelsea could fade out, appearing on the Young and the Restless less and less. Chelsea has been a fan-favorite for several years, so the possibility of her losing her contract concerns the Y&R viewers greatly.

Sharon And Nick Grow Closer?

When the Young and the Restless writers pushed Chelsea and Nick apart, it seemed as if they wanted to reunite Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick. Many fans do not want to see them together because it always ends horribly for Sharon — Nick hurts her by leaving her alone and taking Faith with him. Let’s hope that the writers are listening to the fans and understand that they wouldn’t mind a Chelsea and Nick pairing. In fact, it would make a great soap opera storyline to put Nick and Chelsea together, only to be ripped apart by Adam’s arrival in Genoa City. The Young and the Restless writers’ plans for Chelsea are a complete mystery right now. The viewers hope they will bring Adam back in the next few months.

@sharonlcase @MelodyThomasSco Nikki hopes that Nick's kind gesture will bring him and Dylan closer together ! #YR pic.twitter.com/f1XfN0PnmO — lynn standridge (@lynn5432) December 22, 2016

The storyline the viewers want to see is Christian’s real paternity to come out. It would cause a massive fallout because it would send Nick into a tailspin causing him to question his relationship with Chelsea and re-examine his marriage to Sage (Kelly Sullivan). Sally Sassman said in an interview with TV Insider that she doesn’t plan to bring Adam back or reveal Christian’s real paternity “anytime soon.”

The Young and the Restless fans, do you think Chelsea or Abby will leave the soap opera in 2017?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]