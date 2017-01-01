Update On ‘Bachelorette’ Couple JoJo Fletcher And Jordan Rodgers: Are They Still Together Despite Constant Rumors?

There always seems to be rumors when it comes to couples formed on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The latest Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher, has faced tons of scrutiny over her relationship with Jordan Rodgers since the couple’s engagement was officially announced on the season finale this past August. With the constant criticism, how are JoJo and Jordan really doing together?

Throughout JoJo’s season as The Bachelorette, Jordan was criticized and his intentions questioned as many red flags were publicized, including rants on social media by Rodger’s ex-girlfriend. JoJo was warned and chose to follow her heart and accept Jordan’s marriage proposal. JoJo and Jordan immediately began facing rumors they were together only for business and it was just a matter of time before they would part ways.

Waiting on the sunset ???? @jrodgers11 A photo posted by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher) on Dec 18, 2016 at 3:02pm PST

So far those rumors seem to be leading nowhere. Along with posts on social media from both Jordan and JoJo, People recently shared updated photos of the happy couples gorgeous home in Dallas, Texas. In the inside glimpse of Rodger’s and Fletcher’s home together, Jordan says as long as he has a comfortable couch JoJo could decorate the rest anyway she chose. The modern decor is cheerful and fits this couple perfectly.

JoJo and Jordan look extremely happy together and while they have stayed somewhat out of the public eye recently, the two have kept fans updated on their relationship through social media. In a post shared by Jordan on Instagram on New Year’s Eve, Rodgers posted a photo of JoJo and him kissing. Jordan captioned the picture, “2016 changed my life in the best way, 2017 you have big shoes to fill!” It looks like JoJo and Jordan are just fine despite the constant break-up rumors they face.

2016 changed my life in the best way, 2017 you have big shoes to fill! A photo posted by Jordan Rodgers (@jrodgers11) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:53pm PST

JoJo and Jordan also celebrated their first Christmas together. They spent time with Jordan’s family recently to celebrate the holidays, minus Rodger’s brother Aaron. Jordan shared a photo on Instagram with his family all sporting Christmas outfits picked out by his mother. Jordan said, “Family vacations aren’t complete without embarrassing outfits.” He went on to say that JoJo looks cute in anything.

JoJo also shared a holiday photo on her Instagram. In the photo she and Jordan are sitting with their dog in front of the Christmas tree. They are all wearing Christmas pajamas. JoJo captioned the photo,”First family Christmas photo???????? #jacksonforthewin (Mom accidentally (or not) bought all the guys womens onesies…Ended up being a highlight of the night????… See @benpatton photo for a good laugh).”

The year 2016 was indeed big for Jordan and JoJo. They got engaged, moved in together and Jordan got a great job as a college football analyst. As Jordan said, 2017 does have big shoes to fill. Could a wedding be happening this year for them? E! News shared in October that JoJo said before setting an official wedding date they needed to decide where the nuptials would take place. In the interview JoJo mentioned they were definitely shooting for a 2017 wedding date.

Despite the haters and the many rumors, JoJo and Jordan are just fine. A fan recently even asked Reality Steve about their relationship and if he was surprised they had not split yet. In his reply tweet Steve said, “Surprised? Meh. It’s only been 7 months. Another couple I haven’t heard much about either way.”

Surprised? Meh. It's only been 7 months. Another couple I haven't heard much about either way https://t.co/2T0R2Qe4oZ — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) December 29, 2016

Time will tell if JoJo and Jordan will make it down the aisle, but so far they are defeating the odds and loving life together. While fans wait for a wedding update from the couple they can begin to watch Nick Viall start his journey to find love for a fourth time on The Bachelor. Nick’s season premieres January 2 on ABC. A preview and a few Bachelor updates will be airing Sunday night, January 1, also on ABC.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Mohegan Sun]