Karrueche Tran Telling Chris Brown To ‘Let Go’? Model Drops Hints To Ex-Boyfriend On Instagram

Karrueche Tran may have been busy partying it up in Jamaica for New Year’s Eve, but that doesn’t mean Tran’s ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown, wasted any time in gushing over the model’s gorgeous, beach-filled photos from her trip to the Caribbean. While Karrueche has made a point to publicly ignore Chris Brown’s flirty advances on Instagram, some fans seem to think that Karrueche may be sending Chris subtle, cryptic messages via social media regarding the nature of their past relationship.

Rumors of possible reconciliation between Chris Brown and Karrueche began last week after the “Party” singer took to his ex’s Instagram page to comment on one of her photos with the message, “Still want it,” alongside a “side-eyes emoji,” further fueling speculation suggesting that Brown has still not abandoned hope of getting back together with the 28-year-old actress.

While some fans attributed Chris Brown’s flirty comment to be a signal of his rumored split with model Krista Santiago, Brown only continued to fuel the Karrueche reunion rumors after he took to yet another one of Tran’s photos on Saturday to post another comment, this time leaving a “clock emoji” in reference to the caption of Karrueche’s photo which reads, “Oh, you wasting my time? *peace emoji*.”

#ChrisBrown flirting with #Karrueche again A photo posted by CELEB ????GOZZIP (@celeb_gozzip) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:23am PST

Similarly, after Karrueche began posting several photos of her New Year’s Eve vacation to Kingston, Jamaica on December 31, Chris Brown wasted no time in taking to his former flame’s photos to drop several hints about his desire to reunite with the model.

???????????????????? A photo posted by CELEB ????GOZZIP (@celeb_gozzip) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:17pm PST

“N**** gone to log off! Bout to be in my feelings,” Chris Brown wrote in the comment section of one of Karrueche’s photos before later adding, “Yeah, u know what u doing,” Holly Gozzip reports.

While Karrueche maintained her silence towards Chris Brown on the social media site, the model later followed her bikini-clad photos with an inspirational passage from a book that reads, “Wake Up & Let Go,” prompting some fans to speculate over whether Tran’s photo may have been aimed at Chris Brown’s continuous attempts to get her attention in the public eye.

Wow to read this while on the beach is just amazing ❤️ #WithLove A photo posted by karrueche (@karrueche) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:33am PST

“Wow to read this while on the beach is just amazing *heart emoji* #WithLove,” Karrueche captioned the shot, leading to fans to debate in the comment section of her post over whether or not the photo was a cryptic message intended for Chris Brown.

Chris Brown’s continued attempts to get Karrueche Tran’s attention on social media has also sparked debate over why the model has yet to block her ex-boyfriend on Instagram and Twitter in order to prevent him from commenting on her photos, with some fans alleging that Tran may be welcoming the attention from Brown given the singer’s rumored romance with several models following their split in 2015.

Interestingly enough, Karrueche Tran’s own manager, Jacob York, seemingly weighed in with his thoughts on the Chris Brown reunion rumors via Twitter yesterday, taking to the social media site to comment on a post from a fan which argues, “If karrueche is not blocking chris Brown why are y’all worried…that means she likes it.”

In response to the fan’s post, Jacob York suggests that rather than welcoming the attention from Brown on social media, Karrueche is simply unbothered by her ex’s attempts to get a rise out of her in the public eye, revealing, “or she don’t Care either way.”

RT @lucyharrison939: If karrueche is not blocking chris Brown why are y’all worried..that means she likes it<or she dont Care either way — JACOB YORK (@JACOBYORK) January 1, 2017

The news comes just weeks after Karrueche Tran gave fans an update on the status of her dating life via Twitter, revealing on the social media site that while she’s been talking to a few different people, she hasn’t had any luck on the dating scene as of late.

I asked a guy to dinner.. he flaked on me.. I asked a guy to the movies.. he flaked on me.???? — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) November 29, 2016

What do you think of Karrueche Tran’s decision to not block Chris Brown on social media, do you think there’s hope for reconciliation?

