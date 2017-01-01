It Is Quite Ironic That Kim Burrell Is Getting So Much Flack For Simply Doing Her Job [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Chris Featherstone and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Over the past few days, there has been such a major uproar about Gospel Music star Kim Burrell and her comments about homosexuals. From the media doing the very thing they are scoffing, which is condemning her to hell, to people posting Facebook posts and videos about how insensitive it was, Burrell has been the talk of the town to both the Christian and secular community. In a society where media talking points have far overshadowed relevant table-talk, this case is certainly no different.

This firestorm commenced from a video that was posted on YouTube regarding Burrell preaching a sermon about homosexuality being a spirit that should not be embraced, but dealt with accordingly from biblical standards. Somehow, this translated to her “hating” gays and saying that they are going to go to hell in 2017.

Here is the sad part. Since the LGBT community has such a strong voice in the world right now, anything that stands up against it – by “it,” meaning the sin, not the person – is a bigot, insensitive, and just plain wrong, so says the media and many members of society.

However, when it comes to that person who has an addiction of obsessive spending, or the abusive husband, or the condemning politician, all included are doomed to hell in a handbasket. All are in need of God’s redemptive grace. Everyone.

For people to take two minutes and twenty seconds of an issue that a Pastor is addressing to her church regarding her congregation raising the standard of holiness is preposterous. She has been a Pastor for six years, and have preached hundreds of sermons during her career in ministry. All of a sudden, when it deals with a sensitive widespread topic, she becomes “homophobic.”

Interestingly, for Burrell, 44, to spend so much of her life being a gem to the Gospel community, and even influencing secular artists, it did not take her musical contributions for her to receive her strongest media attention. Instead, it took a sermon to her church about her assignment to tell her people that God allowed her to shepherd about sin! If you are a pastor who is commissioned to fulfill God’s will and purpose in your life, that is exactly what you are supposed to do. Anything else would be a disservice to the position.

An argument of the delivery could be regarded, but it takes nothing away from the substance of what was said.

If she went to a gay parade and stated those remarks, perhaps it would have been a different context. Simply, because sinner’s sin, and many times it takes a very strategic approach to not only help a sinner realize that he or she is sinning, but convince them that the only way of eradicating that sin nature – whatever that sin is – is to surrender to the One who was commissioned to hang on a cross so sinners can no longer be bound by sin, but free to live with righteousness, peace, and joy.

Burrell had this to say about homosexuality to her church (h/t People).

“I came to tell you about sin. That sin nature. That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women, and it’s caused us pain on the body of Christ. You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted… You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted.”

To the Christian, is this not true?

In its simplest form, it boils down to individuals being offended at her comments, either because it was a harsh reality to them, or it was a different worldview than they live by. However, when did we get to the point in this country, even this world, that we had to take a sermon snippet that was geared toward fellow Christians, and her assignment to proclaim to Word of the Lord, with such outrage? Love is not the first goal of this world, unfortunately. Acceptance is. And there is a big difference between the two.

The most respect that Burrell gets from me is that she does not apologize for her remarks, will continue to love people, and have a responsibility to represent God the way that would uphold biblical standards. Well done.

[Featured Image By Charles Sykes/AP Images]