Kate Middleton’s Top Fashion Moments Of 2016 Proving The Duchess of Cambridge Is A Style Icon

In 2016, Kate Middleton has again proven that she is a style setter, wearing fashion forward looks that have subsequently sold out, creating what is called the “Kate effect.” What style trends did Duchess Catherine wear in 2016?

Recently, Kate Middleton “recycled” her oxblood red coat by Hobbs for Christmas services. As the Inquistr reported, Kate loves to recycle old clothing. Her old clothes look as fresh as any of her fresh new looks. In fact, one of her favorite designers, British designer and trendsetter Vivienne Westwood was quoted as stating that if Kate Middleton was recycling her clothes, other women would follow her suit and the environment would be all the better for it.

“I don’t have any advice for her, although I think it would be great if she wore the same clothes over and again, because that’s very good for the environment and it would send out a very nice message.”

The only problem is that if anyone wanted to purchase a duplicate of the “Celeste” coat, they are out of luck. This is the “Kate effect.” This look was instantly gobbled up by those who follow Kate’s fresh and fashion forward looks a few years ago. Thankfully, duplicate coats have popped up with all sorts of price points, which is perfect for a trendsetter with any sized pocketbook.

When Kate, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George embarked on their extended trip through Western Canada, they were accompanied by an entourage that included Kate’s former personal assistant, now stylist, Natasha Archer. Along with her hairdresser, Tash was responsible for making sure that Kate always looked great for her 30-plus engagements and events.

As with her previous trip to Canada, Kate wore mostly red and white, the colors of the Canadian flag. On this recent trip, she did the same, adding the natural colors of forest green and bright blue into the mix. When making public events as a family, William and their two children Charlotte and George always looked coordinated with their royal parents and always picture perfect.

Canada paid more than $855,000 for Will and Kate to visit: https://t.co/3az4uXvY1L pic.twitter.com/urVSn9zGOW — VICE Canada (@vicecanada) November 4, 2016

In 2016, Kate Middleton has been very fashion forward in her hair accessories. Kate looked elegant when she sported a hairnet with pillbox hat look. She wore this look at the Somme Centenary commemorations in France in early July. The hairnet kept her chignon looking neat as a pin, while her pillbox hat gave a nod to film noir as well as classic Jackie Kennedy.

The long-haired Duchess of Cambridge also kept her shiny mane neatly pulled back in what the British call the “Alice band,” named after the title character of the Alice In Wonderland series. Spotted wearing this fresh look at an air show in Gloucestershire, many call these bands headbands. No matter what they are officially called, Duchess Catherine has kept her chestnut colored hair looking sleek with the help of a tortoise-shell band.

While headbands are currently a popular throw-back look, Kate’s late mother-in-law Princess Diana also wore headbands when Prince William and Prince Harry were babies. A very royal tradition, even the prince’s first cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie wore headbands as children, as well as their mother and close friend to Diana, Sarah Ferguson.

This was not the only time this past year that Kate wore attire that mimicked the fashion of Prince William’s stylish mother. At this year’s Remembrance Sunday Service, Kate looked almost identical to princess Diana, from the wide-brimmed hat to the pearl earrings to the all-black attire and traditional red poppies pinned to the upper left side of her jacket. Even their expressions matched.

CountryLiving: Kate Middleton and Princess Diana Look Eerily Similar in New Photo https://t.co/gmLyHKhGeq pic.twitter.com/QwUpm5Pa4o — Aston Grays (@AstonGrays) December 18, 2016

What was your favorite Kate Middleton look in 2016? How do you feel about her mimicking her late mother-in-law Princess Diana?

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]