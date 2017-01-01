Danielle Stislicki: Mother Of Missing Woman Says She Prays For ‘Strength To Persevere’

It is difficult for the family members of missing Farmington Hills, Michigan, woman Danielle Stislicki to remain positive with each day that passes and she is not found. Her mother still holds hope that she will see her daughter soon and credits prayer with giving her the strength to persevere.

Ann Stislicki told the Detroit Free Press that because Danielle has now been missing for a month, it’s difficult for their minds “not to go to that dark place…” Ann attributed some of her ability to stay positive to the massive amount of support she and her husband have received from others, most of whom they’ve never met.

Danielle Stislicki Missing: Friends, Family Of Farmington Hills Woman Ask Public To Spread Word About Case #finddani https://t.co/kr5VakoOF2 — Cia Young (@ciayoungwriter) December 29, 2016

She said the response Danielle’s case has gotten from friends, the family, and the community at large indicates they are not searching for her on their own. Ann noted, “When there’s someone there to comfort you, and give you a hug, they’re being strong for you in that moment. They’re with you. You hold onto that,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

Ann added that she appreciates the police having a “tremendous work ethic” and “working on this day and night.” Nevertheless, things have gotten tougher as each day passes and no evidence of Danielle is found. She told the Detroit Free Press that she has “prayed for strength to persevere” hoping once again to see Danielle, who is the kind of person who seeks out ways to “make someone feel better.”

Danielle Stislicki Missing: New Leads Pursued In Search For Farmington Hills Woman As Reward Tops $126,000 https://t.co/Vti3gt1vRY via Cia… — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) December 17, 2016

According to the Detroit Free Press, Ann continued by stating the following.

“It’s hard to stay positive… You cry a lot… She’s [Danielle’s] strong and can get through this. Everyone wants to give Danielle a hug. We miss her, and we want her to come home.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Facebook page entitled Find Danielle Stislicki is aiding in the quest to locate Danielle by featuring photos, missing persons posters, and other information and updates regarding the missing woman. About 3.2 million people have accessed the page, which aims to inform as many people as possible about Danielle’s case.

A website has also been established, www.finddani.org, which is aimed at getting the word out about the missing woman.

Police have released few details regarding Danielle’s case, except to say they believe she was the victim of a crime. This is because, as authorities note, they must keep some information from the public in order to “keep up the integrity of the investigation,” WXYZ Detroit reports.

On Thursday, December 22, the Farmington Hills Police Department and the Oakland County Crime Lab searched a Berkley area home in connection with Danielle’s vanishing. According to WXYZ, the home belongs to a security guard who “works, or worked” at MetLife where Danielle is also employed.

Police have said they have been collecting evidence at a number of different locations over the past three weeks, noting the “tips they’ve been getting are very valuable,” according to WXYZ.

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2, after leaving her job at MetLife in Southfield. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment. A search for Danielle commenced when she failed to show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, which police find “highly suspicious,” reports Click on Detroit.

Authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 lbs. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $29,620, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $129,620.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by the Farmington Hills Police Department]