UFO News: Possible Fireball UFOs Terrorize North Carolina Witness

Today’s UFO news focuses on a frightening case in Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, where a witness reports lights appearing daily around his or her house, according to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) report. The witness, an avid deer watcher, noticed a light in his yard one morning as the sun was rising. The witness did not pay much attention to the UFO, because the witness believed that it could have been a trick of the morning light. Later that evening, the witness reports that the UFO was back, and many more with it.

Among the more fascinating aspects of the UFO report was that the witness states that “balls of light” will explode in the air, making no noise and looking similar to an old-fashioned camera flash bulb. This specifically matches multiple reports from witnesses to nearly identical situations, some in recent news, that have reported to the National UFO Reporting Center, NUFORC. In each of these UFO cases, brilliant light from what seems to be an explosion startle the witnesses, but there is no noise. To be clear, some witnesses do report sonic booms and loud noises, but other witnesses to the fireball UFO sightings report silence.

Another aspect of this UFO news is that the witness reports this is an ongoing occurrence for two weeks, with only a few days that the fireball type UFO craft did not appear. The witness states that they normally appear between 10 and 11 P.M. each night, and finally leave at sunrise. What happens during the night could unnerve the most seasoned paranormal investigator or UFO researcher. The news turns grim when the witness explains what happened at night around his home.

a large warm light that’s round in shape moves up and down my yard. there’s no beam to follow to find where the light is coming from. it moves in a pattern as if it’s scanning my property. it moves from the side of the house to the back and all the way around my house. i see bright flashes of light. balls of light in mid air that burst out making a flash similar to an old fashioned camera flash. there’s never any sound with this. i also see small red orbs of light like an led light in random places in my yard. they fade in and out. if i turn all my outdoor lights on to try and drown out the moving ball of light scanning my yard, i see shadows moving everywhere. tonight i actually watched a large orange ball come from the sky and disappear in the tree line. right after this happened is when all the lights and shadows started tonight.

How anyone could, or would, endure that type of UFO sighting each night for two weeks would certainly be a mystery to many people. To have lights moving around one’s home at all hours of the night would seem among one of the most frightening things a person could endure, and definitely news that need to be reported. The witness also notes that he is sane and does not use drugs or alcohol. The UFO news frequently includes stories so far-fetched that they do seem like the fanciful wanderings of someone who is not well.

One could easily see where a person making this kind of UFO report in the news would feel the need to plead for their sanity. This type of UFO report is extreme by any standard of measure. But are these really the fireball UFO type craft, or is this something else?

This UFO report could well represent a fireball UFO sighting. It is equally possible, with no images with which to work, to speculate that this could also be any one of a number of paranormal options. It could even be a psychic projection of energy, or ghosts, if one believes in that phenomenon, given how the details seem to match up with that type of investigation. Whatever the case, this witness is reporting a phenomenon that could be UFO news, or something else altogether. It will require a follow up by experienced professionals to clarify the facts. Until then, if one assumes these are UFO sightings, they should be looked into to see if they could fit the parameters of a fireball type UFO.

