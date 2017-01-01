UFC 207: Amanda Nunes Blames Edmond Tarverdyan For Ronda Rousey’s Defeat

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes successfully defended her belt against Ronda Rousey, defeating the former champion in just 48 seconds at UFC 207. Rousey’s media blackout garnered a mixed reaction from the MMA community, some perceived the move as doubt in her abilities while others believe that she wanted to focus on the fight ahead of her.

During the UFC 207 press conference, Amanda Nunes attacked Ronda Rousey’s head coach Edmond Tarverdyan for convincing her she is a boxer, rather than sticking to her Judoka expertise that helped the former champion finish nine of her opponents with an armbar.

After revealing that she thanked Ronda for what she has done for women’s MMA, Nunes explained why she “shushed” Rousey’s cornerman Edmond. When asked whether her gesture was directed at Edmond, Nunes confirmed this and went on to say the following.

“She thinks she is a boxer, he put this thing in her head and [made] the girl believe in that. I don’t know why he did that, she has great judo”

Nunes went on to say that Ronda Rousey’s career went down after Edmond convinced her to use boxing rather than her judo. Rousey initially had some success with her boxing against Bethe Correia at UFC 190. However, Correia is not a boxer and Ronda suffered her first defeat in the octagon against boxing specialist Holly Holm in November 2015.

Ronda Rousey is not the only UFC fighter to suffer a career decline under Edmond’s tutelage. UFC welterweight Jake Ellenberger saw his career decline with four losses in five fights under Tarverdyan, before switching camp in late 2015. Rousey’s boyfriend Travis Browne also suffered a decline when he joined Glendale Fighting Club. Brown joined Edmond’s camp in mid 2014 and has won two of his last six fights since then. His two wins are over Ronda’s ex-boyfriend Brendan Schaub and Matt Mitrione—both of whom are no longer compete in the UFC.

While other factors may contribute to their losses, Edmond’s coaching style has been criticized as well as his corner advice to Ronda during the Holly Holm fight.

Ronda Rousey did not show up to the post-fight press conference and was not interviewed after her defeat in the octagon. Many fans worry about her mental state after she revealed her loss to Holly Holm led to suicidal thoughts.

MMA Fighting published a statement from Ronda Rousey following her loss at UFC 207.

“I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me. “Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes — even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly — it doesn’t work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women’s division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda. “I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.”

UFC President Dana White has stated that he is not sure if Ronda will fight again. Many fans and MMA pundits suspect that the Women’s MMA pioneer and future Hall of Famer may retire after suffering two defeats.

At the age of 29, Ronda Rousey had defended her Bantamweight title 7 times and holds multiple records in the UFC. Rousey is also an Olympian and is credited with popularizing Women’s MMA along with former rival Miesha Tate.

