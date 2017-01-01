‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: Who Are Nick Viall’s Final Two Girls And Who Does He Pick?

It is almost time for Nick Viall’s journey as The Bachelor 2017 to start airing on ABC. Of course, the spoilers are already coming out, and his final two have been revealed. Reality Steve always does a great job of spoiling who the winner picks, and he has done it once again. Steve posted on his blog all about who Nick’s final two girls are and if he ends up engaged in the end. It does look like Nick Viall is finally going to get his happy ending.

In the end, Nick Viall will have to choose between Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi. It turns out that in the end Nick will end up picking Vanessa Grimaldi and he will propose to her. The two are engaged, but only time will tell if it is going to last or not. Reality Steve feels like Nick is doing the show for fame and not love, but you never know if he ended up finding his perfect match along the way.

Happy. ☺️ A photo posted by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Jul 2, 2016 at 1:22pm PDT

Nick Viall has been living in Los Angeles, and Vanessa is from Canada. For this relationship to last, one of them is going to have to make a big move. Steve also revealed that Nick Viall would be willing to do Dancing With the Stars if they offer to cast him, so that would mean staying in LA for sure if it happens.

Vanessa and the pasta lived happily ever after…❤️????#vanessagrimaldi @vanessagrimaldi30 #shelovescarbs A photo posted by Anna Chilli (@annachilli) on Dec 9, 2016 at 12:08pm PST

Wet Paint shared a few details about Vanessa Grimaldi, the girl who wins Nick Viall’s heart at the end of the season. She is 29-years-old, and a bit more age appropriate than some of the other girls this season. Nick is 36-years-old, which means he is about seven years older than her. Vanessa works as a special education teacher, which lucky for her is a job that she should be able to pick back up anywhere if she decides to move to be near her man. They will have to find a way to be near each other if they want it to work. So far, Nick and Vanessa are still together as far as the spoilers reveal.

Vanessa is trilingual, which means she can speak three languages. She can speak English, French, and Italian. If you check out Vanessa on her Instagram page, it is obvious that working out is important to her, which is something that Nick obviously does as well. Her page is active, and hopefully, Vanessa will be sharing a lot during the new season of The Bachelor. Her page has posts from way back before she ever joined the show.

Wet Paint shared a bit about Raven Gates as well. She is the girl who will come in second on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor 2017. The fact that she came in second will leave her in a great position to be talked to about being The Bachelorette or joining Bachelor in Paradise. She is just 25 and owns a boutique named Grey Suede in her hometown of Jonesboro, Arkansas. Her social networks show that she is very active in her church. It sounds like fans are going to love Raven, but she just won’t be able to win Nick Viall’s heart in the end.

Are you shocked to see that Nick Viall has found love on reality television? Do you think that he will end up married after this season airs? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss the new season of The Bachelor 2017 with Nick Viall when it starts airing on Monday, January 2 on ABC. Everyone can’t wait to see if Reality Steve is right once again or not.

[Featured Image By Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]