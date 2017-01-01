Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Share A Kiss On New Year’s Eve

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got to spend New Year’s Eve together at Blake’s home in Oklahoma even though he was one of the performers on New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly. During the couple’s end of the year celebration, Gwen delighted Shefani fans by letting them know that she got Blake to pucker up for the perfect NYE kiss.

As Hollywood Life reports, Gwen Stefani’s cowboy beau ended 2016 on a high note by being asked to sing on New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly. Viewers at home saw Blake performing “A Guy with a Girl” in front of an enthusiastic crowd of cheering fans, but Blake Shelton did not jet off to New York City to perform the tune live in Times Square. The performance was pre-recorded for NBC’s New Year’s Eve TV special, making it possible for the guy to ring in the New Year at home with his girl.

Gwen Stefani was clearly happy that her boyfriend didn’t have to work on New Year’s Eve as evidenced by her Snapchat account. Gwen gave Shefani fans an inside look at the couple’s holiday celebration at Blake Shelton’s place in Oklahoma, and her many Snapchat videos reveal that her three sons — Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2 — got to stay up late to party with the adults. In one of Gwen’s videos, Apollo destroys one of Blake’s beloved red Solo cups while waiting for his mom to fill it up with sparkling grape juice.

While the kids enjoyed the non-alcoholic beverage, Blake did the honor of popping open a bottle of champagne for the adults.

Blake Shelton’s older guests entertained themselves by playing darts while they waited for the clock to strike midnight. Gwen Stefani’s brother Todd, his wife Jennifer, and their kids were a few of the New Year’s Eve party attendees. As E! News reports, the family has spent the last few days at Blake’s place. On Sunday, they participated in a fun family dance party that also included Blake’s sister Endy Intieri, her husband Mike, and their kids. Gwen’s sons even let Blake’s dog Betty get in on the action by grabbing her paws and helping her bust a move.

All that dancing clearly did not wear the little ones out. On New Year’s Eve, they enjoyed showing off a few more of their best dance moves while Gwen Stefani filmed them.

After Gwen Stefani’s phone died, she temporarily took control of Blake Shelton’s Twitter account to share a romantic NYE Shefani photo with the country crooner’s followers. Fans know that Gwen posted the photo because she signed the tweet with her signature “gx.” The “g” stands for “Gwen” and the “x” is a kiss.

Happy New Years gx pic.twitter.com/E9PA6KQMAc — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 1, 2017

Speaking of kisses, Gwen also shared a Snapchat photo of the New Year’s Eve kiss that she got from Blake. According to the “Make Me Like You” singer, it was a “good one.”

Many Shefani fans are likely disappointed that Blake didn’t pop the question after he popped open the champagne and locked lips with his ladylove. However, Us Weekly reports that the couple will eventually tie the knot. An insider revealed that Gwen and Blake are in the process of finalizing their wedding arrangements, so there’s a good chance that they’ll be man and wife by this time next year.

According to Gossip Cop, recent rumors about the couple trying to get pregnant before they get married are untrue, and fans shouldn’t expect Gwen and Blake to get married in the very near future.

“Stefani and Shelton have no immediate plans for a baby or a wedding, regardless of the order,” the website writes.

In the meantime, Shefani fans will just have to be satisfied with seeing Gwen and Blake back together on the next season of The Voice. Blake Shelton was Season 11’s winning coach, so Gwen Stefani will be looking to take him down in the most loving way possible when the show returns to NBC on February 27.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour]