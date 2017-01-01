‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Devon In Coma, Reed Turns Victoria’s Life Upside Down, And Dylan Leaves Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead on the CBS soap opera during the week of January 2. Devon (Bryton James) is in a coma, and the doctors aren’t sure if he will pull through. Reed’s (Tristan Lake Leabu) arrival causes Victoria (Amelia Heinle) an incredible amount of stress. Dylan (Steve Burton) leaves Genoa City to work on an undercover assignment. Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) discuss the passion kiss and make a decision about their relationship. It looks like a great week ahead on the Young and the Restless.

Devon Clings To Life as Hilary Prays For A Miracle

According to the January 2 Young and the Restless promo, Devon’s condition is serious, and the doctors aren’t sure if he will survive the car crash. When Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Neil (Kristoff St. John) arrive at the hospital, Stitch (Sean Carrigan) gives them an update on his condition. He revealed that Devon was going 140 MPH when his car hit an ice patch on the road causing him to lose control. Stitch tells the Winters family that Devon is a young man and healthy, so his chance of survival is good. They have to wait and see how he responds to surgery.

The Young and the Restless preview shows Hilary at Devon’s bedside, worried about her husband. When Lily (Christel Khalil) arrives, the Young and the Restless spoilers tease the viewers should prepare themselves for a cat fight. Lily refuses to accept that anyone is to blame for Devon’s accident, but his wife, Hilary. Will Devon survive the high-speed car crash?

Reed Shows Up On Victoria’s Doorstep Demanding To Move In With Her

According to She Knows Soaps, Victoria gets the shock of her life when her 15-year-old son, Reed, shows up on her doorstep demanding to move in with her. Victoria would like nothing more than to have Reed live with her permanently, but her ex-husband, J.T., has full custody of him. She tries to explain that he shouldn’t have ran away because his father has been worried about him. Victoria calls J.T., and he agrees to let Reed live with her for now but said that it was only temporary. Reed was happy with that arrangement, even if he would have to go back to his father eventually. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Reed will stir up trouble for Victoria. She will feel overwhelmed with a teenager, plus two toddlers. Billy (Jason Thompson) will step in and help her manage the added pressure of another child. Will it leave to Billy and Victoria getting back together again?

“2017” is about to deliver VILLY a real shocker! #YR pic.twitter.com/oQIUyNsNaF — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 29, 2016

Dylan Says Goodbye To Genoa City

According to Soap Central, Dylan goes over the undercover assignment instructions with Christine (Lauralee Bell). Christine tells him to be careful and to come home if he senses any immediate danger. Dylan goes home to say goodbye to Sharon (Sharon Case). When Dylan arrives home to tell Sharon he has to leave right away, she cries. She demands he return home to her as soon as he can, but Dylan says that he cannot make that promise. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Monday will be Steve Burton’s last air date on the CBS soap opera.

“Dylan, you get out if you sense any danger. Don’t be a hero. Paul cannot handle bringing you back in a body bag.”

Yes let’s coddle and reward her behavior by letting her get have final say on where she lives… Ridic. #YR pic.twitter.com/xnQOLi6jEO — ✧✦✧✦✧✦ (@fyeahGH) December 22, 2016

Chelsea And Nick Talk About Their Passionate Kiss

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chelsea and Nick will discuss the meaning of their passionate New Year’s Eve kiss. Chelsea will tell Nick that she enjoys spending time with him, but she doesn’t want to risk ruining their friendship with a failed romance. Nick will agree with her and adds that he’s not ready for a romantic relationship yet. They agree to be there for each other and not to cross the friendship line. Chelsea isn’t willing to let Adam (Justin Hartley) go yet, even though she knows he probably isn’t coming back to her this time.

The Young and the Restless fans, do you think Reed will cause problems for Victoria? Do you think CBS will recast the role of Dylan? Will Adam ever return?

