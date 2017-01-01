Christina El Moussa And Gary Anderson: Could Things Be Getting Serious?

For Flip or Flop fans who were hoping Christina El Moussa and Tarek would work things out, it may be difficult to watch as things become serious between the HGTV star and her rumored boyfriend Gary Anderson.

Per Hollywood Life, it appears as if Christina El Moussa is faring well without her Flip or Flop husband. In fact, Flip or Flop fans can only assume things are getting serious between Christina El Moussa and her rumored boyfriend Gary Anderson after she was seen posing for photos with his daughter in Park City, Utah on December 30. In the photos, the Flip or Flop star can be seeing smiling from ear-to-ear as she stands next to the daughter of Gary Anderson while holding a glass of champagne.

My fav champagne at my fav place = perfection ❄️☃️???? A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

It appears as if Christina El Moussa and her children will be celebrating the New Year without Tarek. Instead, Christina is bringing in the near year with her children, her rumored boyfriend Gary, and a close group of her friends. The Flip or Flop star even shared a photo on Instagram of herself standing with her friend Bri DiGuiseppi, who she has hired as a nanny.

As Inquisitr reported earlier today, Christina El Moussa hired her friend to care for her children so she could party with her friends and her boyfriend Gary as they bring in the New Year.

Best friend (and nanny to my babes) anyone could ask for @bee_elise ????❄️☃️ A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:02pm PST

As Flip or Flop fans may recall, the last nanny Christina and Tarek hired to watch the children didn’t work out so well. While it is unclear as to whether or not she was a good nanny, Tarek developed feelings for her. Tarek ended up firing Alyssa Logan – the former nanny – because he wanted to date her and didn’t want to deal with the complications of dating a former employee.

Given the fact that Christina El Moussa has hired a nanny to help care for her children so she can spend the holidays with Gary Anderson and she has started spending more time bonding with Gary’s daughter, Flip or Flop fans can only assume the relationship between the two is starting to get serious.

As things appear to be getting more and more serious between Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson, Flip or Flop fans can only wonder what will become of the HGTV series. Will Christina and Tarek continue to make episodes of the series together or does the end of the relationship mean the end of Flip or Flop?

While episodes of Flip or Flop are still being filmed, this is only because Tarek and Christina are obligated to do so because of their contracts, reports E News. In fact, an inside source told the media outlet once there are no more contract obligations binding Christina and Tarek to the show – Flip or Flop will likely be canceled.

Another big question looming on Flip or Flop fans minds is – how long have Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson been together? After all, most media outlets are still referring to Gary has her rumored boyfriend because Christina has never actually confirmed whether or not the two were dating.

Given how serious Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson appear to be getting, it doesn’t seem like this is a new relationship. In fact, there are many who believe Gary and Christina actually started dating before Tarek and Christina even called things quits. This rumor is based on the fact that Tarek is rumored to have found inappropriate texts between Christina and Gary which is what caused Tarek to explode in the first place.

Flip or Flop fans who have been following the separation of Tarek and Christina El Moussa might find this slightly ironic and Gary Anderson is also rumored to have been present when the altercation involving Tarek and a gun occurred back in May of this year.

Flip or Flop fans may be forced to draw their own conclusions regarding how long Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson have been dating. However, there is no denying that things appear to be getting serious between them.

How do you feel about Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson? Do you think the relationship is getting serious? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section found down below.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]