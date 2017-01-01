‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Joseph Mascolo Taped ‘DOOL’ Scenes As Stefano DiMera Prior To Death [Confirmed]

Days Of Our Lives fans mourned the death of Joseph Mascolo. He was a soap opera icon, having played Stefano DiMera for over 30 years. Earlier this year, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) supposedly killed Stefano, which landed her in prison for 25 years. However, last week, it was revealed that DiMera might still be alive. Many fans are wondering if Mascolo taped scenes prior to his death and the answer has finally been revealed.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details about the long-running soap opera.

It was assumed for a long time that Hope killed Stefano on Days Of Our Lives. In fact, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) found his body before the building collapsed, or at least, he found his father’s hand. However, a DNA test confirmed it was Joseph Mascolo’s character. It turns out the DNA results may have been tampered with.

After Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) helped Hope cover up the crime and dispose of the body, the two went to great lengths to keep the truth from coming out. However, Andre ended up with Aiden Jennings’ (Daniel Cosgrove) recording of Hope admitting she killed Stefano DiMera on DOOL. Once he got ahold of it, it was played for the entire town of Salem to hear. This is what led to her being sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Last week on Days Of Our Lives, it was hinted that Stefano might still be alive and living in Prague. After a surveillance photo showed the back of Stefano, fans commented on social media that it didn’t look like Mascolo. Many thought it would be a disgrace to recast such an iconic character and they are correct. There is nobody that could ever replace him.

Well, fans are in luck because it turns out that Joseph actually filmed DOOL scenes prior to his death. This was confirmed in an article published by CBS Soaps In Depth. The article was about Christie Clarke returning for a short stint as Carrie on Days Of Our Lives. However, Mascolo filming scenes prior to his death was mentioned. The website confirmed that Carrie and Austin’s storyline has to do with Stefano.

In Soap Opera Digest, Days Of Our Lives executive producer Ken Corday also mentioned the mystery surrounding Stefano DiMera’s missing body.

“Steve, Marlena, Rafe, and Paul go to Prague to search for Stefano. Kayla and Sonny soon join them. Despite the mystery and intrigue, Steve and Kayla, and Paul and Sonny find time for romance. Marlena realizes she may be the key to finding Stefano.”

This is amazing news and fans are going to be happy that Stefano DiMera was not recast. He was such an amazing character played by an incredible actor that it wouldn’t be right for someone else to play the part.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Hope Brady gets stabbed while behind bars. Coco and Sheila are behind it, but the former Salem detective won’t report them. She wants to take care of business in her own way. Rafe feels he should stay in Salem to be there for Hope. However, he decides that the best way he can get her out of prison is by finding Stefano.

Also, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will soon be facing her own criminal charges as someone accuses her of attempted murder. As for baby Holly, Nancy (Patrika Darbo) will switch the DNA results so Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) remains in the dark about Nicole being the biological mother. Fans are hoping that once Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) wakes up from her coma that she might tell the truth. Only time will tell what will happen with that storyline.

What do you think of the news that Joseph Mascolo taped Days Of Our Lives scenes before his death?

